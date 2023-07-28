There was a time in which the strike partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez was one of the best around, as Inter Milan secured the Scudetto under Antonio Conte.

In classic Lukaku style, however, he decided to swap Inter for Chelsea in the summer of 2021, in a move that he has regretted ever since.

Speaking midway through his season back at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku revealed his regret, controversially telling Sky Italia: "The way I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, it bothers me because it might not be the right time now but it wasn't the right time when I left, either. Now, I think it's right to talk because I have always said I have Inter in my heart. I'll go back to play there, I really hope so."

The Belgian did, at least, manage to reunite with Martinez last season, completing a loan move back to his form club, which many would have assumed could have turned permanent, if he so wished.

That hasn't been the case, however, with Lukaku even attempting to move to Serie A rivals Juventus this summer – which was protested by fans.

Any bridges built at Inter have been burnt to a crisp, including it seems his relationship with Martinez too.

Lautaro Martinez speaks out on Romelu Lukaku situation

Speaking about Lukaku's situation, Martinez told Gazetta, via Fabrizio Romano: “Lukaku saga? I was disappointed by Romelu, it's the truth. I tried to call him in those days of chaos, but he never answered me, the same he did with my other teammates.

“I was disappointed. But ok, well, it’s his choice."

This comes after the Belgian revealed that he missed Martinez back in 2021, saying, via Romano: "I miss Lautaro Martinez, I could die on the pitch for him since day one I met him.

"Lautaro Martinez coming here with me at Chelsea in the future? No... Lautaro, you can stay in Milan, I'll be back there."

The Argentine's future is far simpler than his former strike partner's, meanwhile, revealing his desire to stay put in Milan to Gazetta, reported by Romano: “I received huge bids from Saudi clubs, it’s true. But I’m very happy at Inter and in Milano, no chance and no reason to change.

“I’m the captain here, Inter is my second home. I feel loved here since day one. I’m proud to be here."

What are the latest Romelu Lukaku transfer rumours?

As of right now, Lukaku remains a Chelsea player, but with plenty of time left in the transfer window, that could soon change.

According to Romano, the forward is attracting plenty of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but his priority is to remain in Europe, with Juventus a potential option.

Given Chelsea's summer activity, welcoming both Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, it seems unlikely that Lukaku will have a place under new boss Mauricio Pochettino next season.

As the summer drags on, and he remains without a move, the former Inter Milan man could find himself in an unwanted position come the beginning of the forthcoming campaign at Stamford Bridge.

It's certainly a situation to keep an eye on.