Serie A champions Inter Milan are now keen to sign a "perfectionist" from Arsenal, and there is even reason to believe that manager Mikel Arteta could let him go to the San Siro.

Players expected to leave Arsenal by next summer

Kieran Tierney looks certain to leave Arsenal, whether that be in January or next summer, with the Scotsman failing to make a single appearance for them since the 2023 Community Shield final.

Fellow defender Jakub Kiwior is also believed to be attracting Serie A interest, including from Antonio Conte's Napoli, with the Poland international struggling to establish himself as a regular in Arteta's squad since his move from Spezia.

“There was a chance Kiwior could have gone in the summer, but Arsenal decided to keep him for squad purposes," wrote journalist Charles Watts this week.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

“But when you see the game time he’s had so far this season and consider that teenage Myles Lewis-Skelly has been used ahead of him at times recently then it’s tough to see the Poland international getting many minutes.

"So if a decent offer arrives for Kiwior from Italy then I think it’s one that Arsenal would consider and I don’t think Ben White’s injury will impact their thinking.”

As things stand, it also appears both Jorginho and Thomas Partey are likely to leave Arsenal when their contracts expire next summer.

Jorginho is on Besiktas' radar, according to some reports, while Partey would be an even bigger loss when considering just how he's battled his way back to mainstay status under Arteta.

Inter Milan want to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal

According to Spanish media, £150,000-per-week defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is also on the radar of Serie A champions Inter, who are looking to reinforce their left-back options.

Inter apparently want to sign Zinchenko from Arsenal, amid his lack of game time this season, with the Ukraine international handed just 178 minutes across all competitions. This is partly down to injury as well, but the fact he's started just one Premier League game tells a pretty bleak story about where he is in Arteta's pecking order.

That being said, Arsenal's manager has spoken very highly about him in the past, most notably drawing attention to his champion mentality and serious work ethic.

"First of all, his mentality. He’s used to winning - winning is the only thing and winning in the right way," said Arteta about Zinchenko in the summer of 2022.

"He’s a perfectionist and a really demanding boy, I know him so well, and after that he brings qualities that we didn’t have in the squad. He gives us a different option to play within the role in different spaces, and I’m really happy to have him."

Zinchenko has been criticised for his Arsenal form within the past year, though, so perhaps an interesting new challenge in Italy could hand the ex-Man City star a new lease of life.