Inter Milan are set to make a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer according to a report from Football Insider.

The Champions League finalists' interest in the English player has existed all throughout the season, with an official enquiry made in the January transfer window that was rebuffed by the London club, but Inter are ready to reignite their interest in hopes of securing a deal as they look to replace the outgoing Milan Skriniar and Francisco Acerbi.

It is reported that Chalobah is keen to hold talks if permitted by his club

The Milan-based side are not the only team with interest in the £50k-per-week youngster, with Brighton and Hove Albion registering an interest in bringing the 23-year-old to the South Coast. Football Insider states that the club may entertain a Chalobah plus cash offer from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Chalobah could also stay at the Blues, with it still unknown whether incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino sees the defender as a part of his long-term plans at the club.

The defender enjoyed a run in the starting eleven during the latter stages of the previous campaign which garnered praise from interim manager Frank Lampard, who praised the Englishman for his desire to improve and selfless nature, calling him a "delight".

Chalobah signed a new deal last November that runs until June 2028, but the London-based side holds an option to extend by a further year to June 2029.

Inter will need to sign some central defenders in the upcoming transfer window, as they are losing 28-year-old Slovakian central defender Milan Skriniar on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract, with a move to Paris Saint Germain agreed.

The Milan outfit is also losing 35-year-old defender Francesco Acerbi in the summer following the expiry of his loan from Lazio.

Chalobah broke into the Chelsea side at the beginning of the 2021/22 seasons and has made 63 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting one.

This past campaign saw the Englishman achieve an average rating of 6.50 across all competitions according to WhoScored, which was the lowest average rating for any Chelsea defender.

Statistically, the 23-year-old colossus is one of the best centre-backs in Europe at progressing and passing the ball, leading to comparisons with players such as Ronald Araujo, Eder Militao, Manuel Akanji, Ibrahima Konate and current Inter Milan starter Acerbi (FBref), suggesting that should Chalobah make the move, he won't need much of an adaptation period.

Chalobah's career is under real threat of stagnation at Chelsea next season, and it might be time for him to follow a similar path to former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori in heading to Serie A, but joining the blue side of Milan instead.