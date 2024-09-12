European heavyweights Inter Milan believe they can sign an Aston Villa star on the cheap in a player swap deal, according to a new report.

The Villans are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they welcome Everton to Villa Park, but ahead of that game, Unai Emery looks to have a battle on his hands to retain one of his best players.

Aston Villa contract news

Now that the transfer window has shut, Aston Villa and Emery will be concentrating on what is to come on the pitch as they prepare for big Premier League and Champions League games. But while transfers may not be on the agenda right now, the club is looking to tie down some of their best players. One player that Villa want to agree a new contract with is Rory Wilson, a young striker in their academy.

The Premier League side want to secure the forward’s long-term future at the club, as the 18-year-old is in the final year of his contract. Should a new deal not be agreed, Wilson can leave for £228,000 in compensation if he moves to a European club.

Villa are said to have tabled several contract offers for the young striker worth five years, as they want to get the contract completed before the January transfer window. If a deal isn’t agreed before the turn of the year, Wilson will be able to speak to clubs outside of England and sign a pre-contract should he wish to do so.

There are said to be European teams already interested in Wilson, with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen keeping an eye on his situation. While Villa try and retain the services of Wilson, the club now also have a fight on their hands in keeping another one of their young stars.

Inter plotting £30m move for Aston Villa star

According to InterLive.it., relayed by Sport Witness, Inter Milan believe they can sign Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey for £30 million. The Serie A champions have set their sights on signing the Villa midfielder as they eye a replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Inter are looking to bring in his replacement next summer, and they have identified Ramsey as their main target. The Italian side believes the 23-year-old has a “high quality profile” but has “yet to explode”.

This report goes on to add that Inter would even try to lower the price further by including a player in the potential deal. The Serie A side also believe that, given his potential, they could buy him for that price and then sell him at some point for around €70 million, which is around £60 million.

Jacob Ramsey's Aston Villa stats Apps 125 Goals 13 Assists 13

Ramsey, who has been described as being “sensational” in the past by The Athletic’s journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor, has played over 100 times for Aston Villa in all competitions, with 16 of those appearances coming last season in the league.