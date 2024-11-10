Inter are one of Italy’s most successful clubs in history and are the current Serie A title holders under Simone Inzaghi.

In the 2024/25 season, the Nerazzurri have an annual payroll of €141,690,000, with the average player earning €97,315 per week. But who earns what at the San Siro? We have ranked every Inter player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/2025 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Lautaro Martinez €320,577 €16,670,000 2 Nicolo Barella €231,538 €12,040,000 3 Hakan Calhanoglu €213,654 €11,110,000 4 Alessandro Bastoni €195,962 €10,190,000 5 Piotr Zielinski €160,192 €8,330,000 6 Marcus Thuram €147,885 €7,690,000 7 Federico Dimarco €142,500 €7,410,000 8 Stefan de Vrij €135,385 €7,040,000 9 Joaquin Correa €124,615 €6,480,000 10 Benjamin Pavard €123,269 €6,410,000 11 Mehdi Taremi €106,923 €5,560,000 12 Davide Frattesi €99,808 €5,190,000 13 Henrikh Mkhitaryan €93,654 €4,870,000 14 Marko Arnautovic €86,346 €4,490,000 =15 Yann Sommer €61,731 €3,210,000 =15 Matteo Darmian €61,731 €3,210,000 =15 Denzel Dumfries €61,731 €3,210,000 18 Carlos Augusto €54,231 €2,820,000 =19 Josep Martinez €53,462 €2,780,000 =19 Francesco Acerbi €53,462 €2,780,000 =19 Kristjan Asllani €53,462 €2,780,000 =19 Tajon Buchanan €53,462 €2,780,000 23 Ionut Radu €35,577 €1,850,000 24 Tomas Palacios €21,346 €1,110,000 25 Yann Aurel Bisseck €19,808 €1,030,000 26 Eddie Salcedo €7,115 €370,000 27 Raffaele Di Gennaro €5,385 €280,000

Here's a detailed look at Inter's top 10 earners...

10 Benjamin Pavard

€123,269 per week

Versatile defender Benjamin Pavard cost Inter €30m back in 2023, with the Frenchman swapping Bayern Munich for the San Siro, signing a five-year deal.

Should he remain in Italy until 2028, will pick up more than €32m in salary.

9 Joaquin Correa

€124,615 per week

Next on the list is Argentine forward Joaquin Correa, who initially joined Inter on loan from Lazio in 2021.

That became a permanent transfer 12 months later, although Correa has struggled to star with Inter and was even sent out on loan to Marseille in 2023.

8 Stefan de Vrij

€135,385 per week

Experienced centre-back Stefan de Vrij has now played more games for Inter than any of his previous clubs, having joined in 2018.

Formerly of Feyenoord and Lazio, the Dutchman signed his latest Inter deal in 2023. However, he is currently set to be out of contract in 2025.

7 Federico Dimarco

€142,500 per week

Academy graduate Federico Dimarco is arguably one of the best left-wing backs in Europe right now.

However, it hasn’t been plain sailing for Dimarco, who has had spells with Ascoli, Empoli, Sion, Parma and Hellas Verona before starring with Inter.

6 Marcus Thuram

€147,885 per week

Inter were able to offer Marcus Thuram an eye-catching €7.69m-per-year salary in 2023 after the forward became a free agent.

Thuram left Borussia Monchengladbach and has impressed at the San Siro since joining Inter, with his deal not expiring until 2028.

5 Piotr Zielinski

€160,192 per week

Another free agent brought in at the San Siro was midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who left rivals Napoli in the summer of 2024.

The Poland international had spent eight years with the Partenopei and four years with Udinese, so has plenty of experience in Serie A - something Inter will hope to benefit from over the next four years.

4 Alessandro Bastoni

€195,962 per week

Alessandro Bastoni was signed as a teenager back in 2017, arriving from Atalanta in a deal worth more than €30m.

In recent years, the Italy international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, and luckily for Inter, he signed a five-year deal in 2023.

3 Hakan Calhanoglu

€213,654 per week

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu swapped city rivals Milan for Inter in 2021 after leaving the former as a free agent in 2021.

HIs controversial move didn’t go down well with Rossoneri supporters, but Inter are the ones who have benefited from having the experienced Turkey international on their books, with his current deal running until 2027.

2 Nicolo Barella

€231,538 per week

Italy international Nicolo Barella joined Inter on loan with an obligation to buy from Cagliari back in 2019 and has been an ever-present figure since then.

He has scored more than 20 goals and provided over 50 assists in blue and black, justifying his €230k-per-week wage. Meanwhile, Barella’s deal doesn’t expire until 2029.

1 Lautaro Martinez

€320,577 per week

Comfortably Inter's highest-paid player is striker Lautaro Martinez, who signed his latest €16.67m-per-year deal in 2024 to end speculation of a move away.

The Argentinian, now the club captain, has been with Inter since 2018 and has won seven major honours with the Italian giants.