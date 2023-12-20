Tottenham are believed to weighing up a pretty exciting transfer option as an FA registered intermediary shares what he's heard on their 2024 plans.

Spurs seeking early January signings

As made public by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, the Lilywhites are already hard at work ahead of the looming January window as their manager seeks to make early window signings.

Postecoglou spoke of the importance of sealing their business quickly, as he'll want these proposed new players to come in and make an impact for Spurs over what will be a busy first month of 2024.

"The reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss," said Postecoglou to Standard Sport.

"We've got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven't been able to make an impact in those games. It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes.”

According to recent rumours, Postecoglou is targeting three major signings in defence, midfield and further forward (The Mail). Spurs talks have already been held over Jean-Clair Todibo, who is currently a real figurehead at Nice as they enjoy a terrific Ligue 1 season thus far (football.london).

While centre-back is believed to be a priority, there is the small matter of replacing club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, and reports suggest Richarlison is of real interest to Saudi sides.

If the Brazilian were to leave mid-season, Tottenham would almost certainly need a new striker as they chase Champions League qualification and potential silverware.

Tottenham weighing Gimenez move

There have been a few interesting forward names linked, but perhaps one of the more exciting ones is Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexico international striker has scored 18 goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances this season as one of Europe's most in-form marksmen right now.

FA registered intermediary Paul O'Keefe, a reliable source of information when it comes to news out of Tottenham, says Gimenez is one of a number of forwards the club are weighing moves for.

Indeed, Spurs are believed to be "assessing" Gimenez ahead of a potential swoop next year.

The 22-year-old is a brilliant young age for Spurs, and would seemingly slot into Postecoglou's long-term project quite nicely. Chairman Daniel Levy, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, could also strike a deal for as little as £39 million.

Gimenez, beyond his goalscoring exploits, could have the speed to do well in a division as physical as the Premier League.

Santiago Gimenez's best games for Feyenoord - 2023/2024 Match rating (via WhoScored) Ajax 0-4 Feyenoord 10.00 Feyenoord 6-1 Almere City 9.26 Excelsior 2-4 Feyenoord 9.18 PEC Zwolle 0-2 Feyenoord 8.55 FC Utrecht 1-5 Feyenoord 8.42

“He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt on Gimenez (ESPN via One Football).

"Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."