A foreign club are believed to be looking to complete the signing of a Celtic player who isn't wanted by Brendan Rodgers anymore, according to a new transfer update.

The Hoops may once again be in a strong position in the Scottish Premiership, sitting in their usual place at the top of the table, but they continue to be linked with new signings, in order to not rest on their laurels and also become more of a force in the Champions League.

Young Hammarby attacker Bazoumana Toure has been continually linked with a switch to Parkhead, with a potential £8m move on the cards. He is admittedly only 18 years of age, but he has a high ceiling and could prove to be a bargain over time.

Midtjylland ace Dario Osorio is also admired by Celtic, but the Scottish giants are far from alone in showing an interest in him. The 22-year-old has been likened to Angel Di Maria, which says a huge amount about him, and he has already won 13 caps for Chile.

There could also be outgoings for the Hoops in the January transfer window, and next summer for that matter, and a new exit update has now emerged.

Club want to sign £5k-a-week Celtic outcast

According to a new update shared from Glasgow World, Internacional are keen on possibly making Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei's loan move a permanent one.

Rodgers has no plans for him, with the report stating that he has been deemed "surplus to requirements" by the Hoops manager, adding that the "Scottish champions will attempt to recoup a large chunk of the £3.75million they splashed out to bring him to Glasgow’s east end two years ago."

Internacional’s president Alessandro Barcellos has also revealed that talks are open with Bernabei's representatives, with the player's current plan agreement expir9ing at the turn of the year: “Bernabei is on loan with the club until the end of the year. We still need to work with the club that owns his rights to buy him or extend the loan, whatever the possible strategy.

“We have already started talks with the player’s agent, who has expressed an interest in staying, which is important in the process. We hope to have a favourable outcome, but this will only happen towards the end of the year. Our idea is to keep Bernabei, as he increases in value with each game that passes. He is a player who has earned his space, conquered it, and maintained it, and today he is a very important performer for our team.”

This is a scenario that makes complete sense for all parties, with Bernabei seemingly enjoying life at Internacional more than at Celtic, having made 16 appearances for the Brazilian side and registered two goals and assists apiece. The £5,000-a-week left-back has been lauded in the past by former manager Ange Postecoglou back in 2022:

"We see a really bright future for him and we wanted to integrate him slowly. Alexandro has been really good in training. He wants to learn and he has a real appetite for improvement. We have been able to be measured, but there was never any doubt in my mind he could make an impact and you will see that from now on. We have also had the luxury of not needing to throw him in, as Greg Taylor has had an outstanding season."

Sadly, things haven't panned out the way Bernabei would have hoped, which can simply happen with young players moving to a new country, so it is now a case of Celtic cashing in.

A permanent move to Internacional would be perfect, allowing him to settle more in his career, so the hope is that a move is sealed in January.