It's been reported this week that a specific Ange Postecoglou trait is seriously tempting one club's star international with a move to Tottenham.

Postecoglou seeking new defender at Spurs

Widespread reports from the last few weeks have suggested that a new centre-back is a top priority for Spurs in the January transfer window, which will officially open for business in just over a week.

The north Londoners are desperately short of cover in that department, with a recent injury to Micky van de Ven and suspension for Cristian Romero seriously bringing their lack of numbers to attention.

Spurs lost both of their starting centre-backs at the start of November, and subsequently went on to lose four of their next five Premier League games. That barren run ended when they thrashed Newcastle 4-1 earlier this month, and Postecoglou's side look in far better stead now.

Romero's return has arguably been key to that, but the Argentine is often walking a tightrope when it comes to suspension. Postecoglou has publicly stated that Spurs need centre-back cover to avoid another disaster, especially if they're to qualify for the Champions League or compete for potential silverware this term, with the north Londoners approaching 16 years without a major trophy.

"Once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back," said Postecoglou on Spurs signing a defender (via Sky Sports).

"Young Ash Phillips had just joined the club, so it's fair to say that we can't run the risk of that happening again, so that's obviously a priority for us in January. But again, we've got to get the right person. It's not just about bringing another body in, it's about getting the right one in and hopefully that'll happen."

Spurs chasing Todibo deal

Tottenham have been making moves behind the scenes in their attempts to bring in another option. One of their top targets, according to recent reports, is Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Jean Clair-Todibo's best Ligue 1 games for Nice - 2023/2024 Match Rating (WhoScored) Nice 2-0 Strasbourg 8.08 Nice 2-0 Rennes 7.62 FC Metz 0-1 Rennes 7.50 Nice 1-0 Marseille 7.45 Nice 0-0 Lyon 7.33

Spurs are in talks to sign Todibo ahead of January, as per numerous media sources, with Standard Sport being one of them.

TEAMtalk has backed these claims, and revealed an interesting update on the 23-year-old's prospective move to north London.

Todibo could push to join Tottenham

The France international, according to their information, could push to join Spurs in the winter window due to one key trait Spurs boss Postecoglou has.

Indeed, Todibo is really keen on joining Tottenham, partly because Postecoglou has "such an obvious way of trying to achieve success". It's believed both a team ethic and club vision will be crucial when it comes to Todibo choosing his next club, with Spurs firmly standing out.

The Lilywhites may also invest towards the £40 million mark in an attempt to sign one of Ligue 1's most in-form centre-backs.