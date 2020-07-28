Windsor Park

Key Information about Windsor Park

Windsor Park is the home football stadium of Northern Ireland’s national football team, as well as Linfield FC who are a semi-professional football club based in Belfast. The national ground also hosts the yearly Irish Cup final in front of a maximum 18,614 all-seater capacity.

Windsor Park was built in 1903, and officially opened two years later, with three major renovations taking place in the 1930s, 1996 and more recently in 2015. Windsor Park was named after the district in south Belfast in which it is located.

A history of Windsor Park

Windsor Park first opened back in 1905, as it hosted a match between Linfield and Glentoran. The first major works on the ground began during the 1930s. Renowned Scottish architect Archibald Leitch, designed the first redevelopment of the stadium by erecting the Grandstand (South Stand) with terracing in front. In addition to this, a large open terrace behind the west goal was built (Spion Kop), and to the north and Railway End there were another two covered terraces.

In the early 1906s, the seated Railway Stand was built at the Railway End, followed by a social club and viewing lounge, somewhat ten later. During the 1980s, a two-tier terrace was built in place of the unreserved terrace of the North Stand, and featured 7000-seats. In 1996, the Kop terrace was demolished and replaced with a 5000-seater Kop Stand.

In September 2009, the Irish Football Association announced that its preferred option was to remain at redeveloped Windsor Park, rather than to move to a brand new multi-purpose stadium due to the increasingly poor conditions of the ground. Two years later, the Northern Ireland Executive allocated £138m for major redevelopments of stadiums around Northern Ireland, with £28m of this allocated solely to the redevelopment of Windsor Park, which in turn would see it become a 20,000 capacity all-seater stadium.

In 2012, plans of Windsor Park’s redevelopment were released, and the stadium was to become an 18,000 all-seater ground rather than the previously proposed 20,000. Planning permission for the redevelopment was granted in early 2013, and after a year of legal issues, work finally commenced in May 2014.

Windsor Park was reopened in time for Northern Ireland’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against San Marino in October 2016, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled a plaque to mark the reopening of the new stadium on the night. Concerts can also be held at Windsor Park in front of an increased capacity of 22,000.

Tickets to Watch Northern Ireland at Windsor Park

General admission tickets for Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League matches at Windsor Park were priced between £40-50, with under-16s costing £16. The IFA also offers a range of hospitality packages from around £100-180. During the Euro 2020 qualifiers, the IFA offered an official Northern Ireland membership scheme for £20.

