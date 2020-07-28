Aviva Stadium

Key Information about Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium, also known as Lansdowne Road or Ireland’s Stadium is the multi-purpose home ground of the Republic of Ireland’s national football team and Ireland national rugby union team, as well as Leinster Rugby.

Aviva Stadium was built between 2007-10, and officially opened just over ten years ago on May 14, 2010. The Dublin-located ground has an all-seater capacity of 51,700 for association football and rugby union, and a capacity of 65,000 for concerts.

A history of Aviva Stadium

The stadium was designed in a bowl shape with four tiers on three sides of the ground; the upper and lower tiers house general admission fans, with the second, third and fourth levels the location of premium tickets and corporate boxes. The stadium was officially opened on 14 May 2010 by former Irish politician Taoiseach Brian Cowne, and the following year the Aviva Stadium was awarded with a British Construction Industry Award.

During the construction of the new ground, the Republic of Ireland national football team played their home matches at Croke Park. The first-ever football match played at the Aviva Stadium was between Manchester United and a League of Ireland XI side which was managed by Damien Richardson on 4 August 2010. The friendly game was won by the Red Devils – 7-1, with Park Ji-Sung scoring the first-ever football goal at the ground.

The first-ever game played by the Republic of Ireland at Aviva Stadium was a friendly against Argentina on 11 August 2010 which they lost 1-0. The first competitive goal at the Aviva Stadium was scored by Kevin Kilbane during a Euro 2012 qualifier against Andorra in September 2010. In addition to hosting the Republic of Ireland’s games, the famous stadium has also hosted many notable tournaments and matches over the past decade.

The first major final which the Aviva Stadium hosted was the 2011 UEFA Europa League Final between Portuguese sides Porto and Braga, though due to UEFA’s corporate sponsorship rules outside the federation, the stadium was referred to as the Dublin Arena for the final – Porto went on to win the clash 1-0.

In addition to this, the Aviva Stadium hosted the 2011 Nations Cup, the Dublin Super Cup, and is due to host four Euro 2020 finals fixtures in 2021 having been postponed this summer due to the current global pandemic. This includes three group games and a round of 16 match.

Tickets to watch Republic of Ireland at Aviva Stadium

The FAI offer fans a season ticket to watch all of the Republic of Ireland’s home matches at Aviva Stadium. Adult season tickets range from €140-240, under-16s are priced at €50, students at €110, and families (two adults, two children) at €330 for the whole campaign.

Friendly matches typically cost between €30-45, while competitive games are set at €40-60.

