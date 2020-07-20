Caledonian Stadium

Key Information about Caledonian Stadium

Caledonian Stadium has been the home of Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle since it opened in 1996, two years after the club was formed.

Caledonian Stadium was redeveloped in 2004-05 which included the construction of two new stands as well as converting the ground into an all-seater with a capacity of over 7,500.

A history of Caledonian Stadium

When Caledonian and Inverness Thistly proposed to merge and join the Scottish Football League in 1994, it gave them more of a chance to build a brand new state of the art stadium. After two years of negotiating, work on the Caledonian Stadium finally commenced in October 1995 with Provost William Fraser cutting the first ceremonial turf. The first competitive league match played at the new ground was on 9 November 1996 when almost 4,000 fans witnessed a 1-1 draw with Albion Rovers.

Despite a successful opening of Caledonian Stadium, it was soon revealed that the ground did not meet the Scottish Premier League’s criteria of 10,000 seats and it looked as if the club’s hopes of playing in the top flight would be damaged. Somehow, Caley Thistle proposed a 100-mile ground share move at Pittodrie, Aberdeen so that they could play in the Scottish top flight for the first time.

Despite the odds, the SPL agreed that it would be possible for Caledonian Stadium to be upgraded before late January 2005. In addition to this good news for the club, the criteria had changed to 6,000 seats rather than 10,000 ahead of the next season. Redevelopment of Caledonian Stadium began shortly after, with the construction of two new stands at either end of the ground.

They were extraordinarily built in just 47 days by the Tulloch Construction Company who are also the club’s biggest shareholder. As part of the redevelopment cost, Tulloch’s name was added to it upon completion, though in February 2019, the stadium was renamed Caledonian Stadium after long-time sponsors Tulloch gifted the stadium to the club.

An initial club record was set at 7,045, during a league match against Celtic in 2005, and this was surpassed by Old Firm rivals Ranges who attracted a crowd of 7,512 at Caledonian Stadium a few months later. The West Stand was erected opposite the Main Stand in 2007, and it has a small capacity of just 400 – it was initially intended to be a singing section for the hardcore Calley fans. During 2018, Inverness CT replaced the original manned turnstiles with modern barcode scanning ones.

Tickets to Watch Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Caledonian Stadium

Adult season tickets are available from £20, senior citizens and 16-25 from £15, and under-16s from just £6. Adult season tickets are priced at around £246, seniors at £199, 16-25s at £179, juniors at £81, and under-12s for just £46.

