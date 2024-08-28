Ipswich Town have now completed a deal for their latest signing after agreeing an £8m fee and a four-year contract, as Sky Sports broke the news on Wednesday morning.

It has been a very hectic transfer window for the Tractor Boys, and it doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon, as Kieran McKenna looks to make sure he has a squad that is good enough to survive in the Premier League.

It has been a tough start for Ipswich in the top flight as they have faced Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening two games of the season and lost both, but McKenna will hope a few more additions between now and Friday can help the club have a positive campaign, and there were signs in both matches that they can compete at a high level.

Ipswich Town transfer news

Ipswich have added 11 players to their squad already over the course of this summer, but it appears that McKenna is keen for a few more additions, as he will know that the jump in quality from the Championship to the Premier League is big.

Ipswich Town's summer signings Signed from Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Jacob Greaves Hull City Liam Delap Manchester City Arijanet Muric Burnley Conor Townsend West Brom Ben Johnson West Ham Kalvin Phillips Man City (Loan) Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers Jens Cajuste Napoli (Loan) Jack Clarke Sunderland Dara O'Shea Burnley

Therefore, with just over two days to go until the transfer window shuts, Ipswich are remaining very busy, as the club have their eye on more than one potential arrival. It was reported last week that the Tractor Boys had agreed a deal worth £30 million with Chelsea to sign striker Armando Broja, with the deal being a loan with an obligation to buy should the club remain in the top flight. However, since then, the deal has been put on hold, as there was an issue that came to light when the forward underwent his medical.

Since this news occurred with Broja, it now appears Ipswich have taken their striker search to a new target, as it emerged from reporter Sacha Tavolieri that they are close to signing Burnley striker Lyle Foster. The deal is said to be a loan move with a mandatory buy option worth £25 million. It isn’t completed yet, but both Burnley and Ipswich are in advanced talks as they close in on an agreement.

As well as wanting to add to their forward line, the Suffolk side have also been linked with potentially adding to their midfield, despite the fact the club have already brought Kalvin Phillips in from Manchester City and Jens Cajuste from Napoli.

It was claimed last week that Ipswich are looking at still adding to their midfield and Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster has emerged on their radar, but also has admirers from other top flight clubs. McKenna and Co. aren't messing around waiting for those deals to go through either, with another deal now confirmed by the club.

Ipswich Town agree £8 million deal for Luton star

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that Ipswich Town have agreed a deal worth £8 million with Championship side Luton Town to sign winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who can play on either wing but is at his best on the right flank.

The 27-year-old agreed personal terms with the Tractor Boys on a four-year deal, and an announcement on his signing has now been confirmed. Ogbene had been with the Hatters since July last year, as he joined the club on a free transfer from Rotherham United.

Last season, Ogbene played 36 times for Luton in all competitions; 30 of those games came in the Premier League, with him scoring four goals and grabbing one assist in the process.

The winger earned some plaudits during his time in the top flight, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher labelling the Irishman as a “flying machine” after his impressive display in last season’s 4-4 draw with Newcastle United.