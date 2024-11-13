Ipswich Town are already plotting to replace a summer signing with a “huge talent" from the lower leagues, according to a new report.

The Tractor Boys picked up their first win of the Premier League season on Sunday as they pulled off a surprise 2-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur. Those first three points of the season have removed a huge burden, and Kieran McKenna will hope that can help his side can kick on for the rest of the campaign.

Jack Clarke’s future at Ipswich in doubt

Jack Clarke was one of many arrivals at Portman Road during the summer transfer window, but already his future has been thrown into doubt. It hasn’t been the best of starts for the 23-year-old, as he’s yet to score for his new side, with his only contribution going forward being an assist in the draw against Aston Villa back in September, and he has only started three of the nine league games he has played in.

This situation has led to Leicester City keeping an eye on Clarke and weighing up whether to make a move for him. The winger signed a contract until the summer of 2029, so Ipswich will be in no rush to sell him for cheap, but the Foxes are monitoring Clarke and have a long transfer plan in mind.

Clarke cannot play for another club this season, as he played for Sunderland before joining Ipswich. Therefore, Leicester plan to wait until the summer before making an attempt for Clarke. It will be down to Ipswich to decide what to do when that time comes, but the Tractor Boys already have their eye on a potential replacement.

Ipswich could replace Jack Clarke with Kwame Poku

According to TBR Football, Ipswich Town are keeping an eye on Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku and his situation at the League One club. The 23-year-old has been a Posh player since joining them in August 2021 from Colchester United, where he had scored six goals in 75 games in all competitions.

Poku, who was described as a “huge talent” by former Colchester boss John McGreal in 2020, has been mightily impressive for Peterborough this season, scoring 10 goals in 15 league appearances, three of which came on Saturday, as he bagged a hat trick against Cambridge United. He also has five assists to his name, making him a key contributor for the Posh going forward.

As things stand, Poku is set to become a free agent next summer, and he has interest from teams such as Ipswich, Southampton, Burnley, and Millwall. Meanwhile, Rangers had scouts present for Peterborough’s game on Saturday, as they wanted to watch him live in action.

Kwame Poku's Peterborough stats Apps 133 Goals 28 Assists 29

Peterborough are keen to tie Poku down to a new contract as they try to avoid losing their star man on a free transfer, but his arrival at Portman Road could see Ipswich let Clarke leave, as Poku will be fighting for a place in the starting XI with the form he is showing.