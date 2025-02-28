When Liam Delap is misfiring and off his game, Ipswich Town often look a far worse side because of it.

The ex-Manchester City attacker has scored a large chunk of the Tractor Boys' Premier League goals this unfolding campaign, with ten of the 26 top-flight strikes the Suffolk side have tallied up coming from the reliable marksman.

But, against Manchester United last time out, the likes of Jaden Philogene-Bidace stepped up to the mark, with Kieran McKenna needing more from the rest of his group in case Delap falls victim to more off-days during their bid to stay up.

How Ipswich attackers can help Delap

The best place to start is with Philogene, who finally got his account up and running for his new side away at Old Trafford after bagging a brace in the action-packed 3-2 loss.

Both strikes were somewhat fortuitous, as lax United defending from Dorgu allowed him to bag his side's opener after four minutes, whilst his second was a cross that somehow trickled in, but the former Aston Villa man wouldn't care one bit as he announced himself to his new set of supporters.

Away from Philogene, McKenna will also hope Sammie Szmodics can get back to the heights he was reaching before a recent injury setback, having fired home four Premier League strikes when fit.

Moreover, the Ipswich boss will also be wanting more from Omari Hutchinson who has three strikes to shout about himself, who - much like Delap - suffered from a quiet showing at the Theatre of Dreams with zero shots registered alongside zero successful dribbles.