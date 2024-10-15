Whilst many supporters will be desperate for the return of club football, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna may benefit from the two-week break away from the Premier League.

His side are yet to taste victory in the league after their promotion last season, but the Tractor Boys have shown glimpses of heading in the right direction.

The fightback in the encounter against Aston Villa at Portman Road demonstrated that they are more than capable of competing with some of the very best sides in the division.

However, slightly more needs to be done for the club to secure their first win, with McKenna potentially using the recent international break to take his side to the next level.

One player has been an important part of his side over the last couple of years, with the talent still having a huge part to play in the squad during the first top-flight season in over two decades.

Wes Burns’ time at Ipswich Town

After joining from Fleetwood Town back in 2021, winger Wes Burns has enjoyed a ride up from League One all the way to the Premier League during his time at Ipswich.

During his first two seasons at the club, he registered a combined 41 goal contributions in England’s third tier, before achieving double figures in contributions last season in the promotion-winning campaign.

The 29-year-old scored a phenomenal trivela against Coventry City last campaign, with his subsequent strike winning the Championship’s Goal of the Season award for 2023/24.

Despite the heavy investment during the summer transfer window, Burns has remained a key part of McKenna’s plans - starting four of the seven league outings so far this season.

He’s yet to find himself on the scoresheet, but he remains a source of reliability for the Ipswich boss, as he hopes to pull off the impossible and secure the club’s top-flight status for another season.

However, despite his regular minutes for the Tractor Boys, his time for his country hasn’t been as impressive, with the winger failing to impress on Monday night.

Burns’ display against Montenegro

Wales made it two games unbeaten during the current international break, following up their 2-2 draw with Iceland with a 1-0 victory over Montenegro at the beginning of the week.

The suspension for Brennan Johnson allowed for Ipswich winger Burns to start from the off, giving the 29-year-old an opportunity to stake his claim under new boss Craig Bellamy.

However, his display failed to impress, with Burns struggling to make a positive contribution during his international display.

During his 69-minute display last night, the Ipswich ace only managed a total of 36 touches - completing just 19 passes throughout his nation’s victory in Cardiff.

Wes Burns' stats for Wales against Montenegro Statistics Tally Minutes played 69 Touches 36 Passes completed 19/24 (79%) Shots taken 2 Times caught offside 1 Possession lost 10x Dribbles completed 1/2 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

The winger also lost possession ten times whilst completing just 50% of the dribbles he attempted - a disappointing figure given his direct nature at club level.

He did manage to get two shots off during his performance, but neither were on target; he ultimately needed to do better in attacking areas to trouble the opposition’s keeper.

Burns was subsequently handed a 6/10 rating from Wales Online’s Glen Williams, further highlighting his lack of impact for the Welsh.

Whilst it may have been a night to forget for the winger, there’s real hope that he can return to Portman Road to pick up his form from the last couple of months.

The remainder of the campaign will be tricky for McKenna’s side, with the 29-year-old potentially a key part of his plans if the club are to secure survival come the end of May.