The January transfer window has officially been open for business for two weeks and Ipswich Town are reportedly closing in on their second signing of the month.

Jaden Philogene is reportedly set to join from Premier League rivals Aston Villa in a deal worth at least £21m, which will make him the second addition after the arrival of Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta.

Bringing in new players to bolster the squad, however, could mean that Kieran McKenna will need to be ruthless with who he decides to keep as part of the group before the deadline.

One player who could be ruthlessly ditched ahead of February's deadline is winger Wes Burns, who has struggled with the step up to the Premier League.

Wes Burns' form this season

The 30-year-old forward has started ten of his 16 appearances in the top-flight for the Tractor Boys this term, and is yet to get his name on the scoresheet.

Burns, who has been utilised as a right winger and as a right wing-back at times, has zero goals and one assist in those 16 matches, which shows that he has failed to offer consistent quality at the top end of the pitch.

The Wales international has also only completed 70% of his attempted passes and has lost 60% of his duels in the division, as he has been loose in possession and struggled to deal with the physicality of the Premier League.

Ipswich can finally move on from Burns by swooping to sign one of their reported targets, Ben Doak, to replace him, freeing up the space in the squad for McKenna to ruthlessly cash in on the experienced winger.

Why Ipswich should sign Ben Doak

The Tractor Boys are reportedly interested in a deal to sign the Scotland international from Liverpool, who are said to value him at around £30m - amid interest from Crystal Palace as well.

Doak, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship, has been in impressive form for club and country this season and could come in as an upgrade on Burns, as well as having more long-term potential and value.

At the age of 19, the winger is 11 years younger and would, therefore, have more time on his side to be developed by McKenna and the coaching staff, which could make him an even more valuable asset in the future.

Doak has created two 'big chances' in four starts in the Nations League for Scotland this season and caught the eye with his form in the Championship for Boro.

24/25 Championship Ben Doak Starts 18 Goals 2 Big chances created 6 Assists 6 Key passes per game 1.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the teenage starlet, who has been described as “explosive” by Aston Villa’s John McGinn, has been directly involved in eight goals in 18 league matches this term.

Whereas, Burns only managed six goals and four assists in 35 appearances in the Championship during Ipswich's promotion-winning campaign last season.

This suggests that Doak, despite his age and inexperience, could immediately come in to offer more than the Welshman at the top end of the pitch, particularly as a creative threat for the Tractor Boys.

Therefore, McKenna could finally move on from Burns and potentially cash in on him before the end of the transfer window by signing Doak as his direct replacement this month.