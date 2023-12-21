Fresh from League One promotion, Ipswich Town wasted no time in becoming acclimatised in the Championship, instead gunning straight for promotion to the Premier League. To say that the Blues have enjoyed an excellent season so far would be an understatement, with Kieran McKenna's side sitting second in the league and as many as ten points clear of third-placed Leeds United. As we approach the halfway mark, anything other than promotion will now be a disappointment for Ipswich.

With that said, the January transfer window could help truly seal Ipswich's place in next season's Premier League, with the Blues reportedly eyeing a deal to sign one particular top-flight player next month.

Ipswich Town transfer news

Given their surprise position as serious promotion contenders in the Championship, Ipswich are in a good place ahead of the January transfer window where they don't need to make any drastic changes. It's a position that allows them to focus on refining McKenna's squad and maybe even keep one eye on next season when they could find themselves in the Premier League.

Speaking about January plans, chief executive Mark Ashton told the East Anglian Daily Times: "We know the headroom that we’ve got. I’m always backed by the owners. Financially, Kieran is always backed. But Kieran will only bring in the right type of players. He won’t just bring in a player for the numbers that’s just not in his make-up.

"He’s selective and that is something I’m really proud of. Kieran has his technical and physical specifications. We try and get the balance right with players who have got more experience and players who are young, hungry and who he can develop. That won’t change. He’s very clear with me on where he wants to add to the squad in January, but he also talks about the balance of his squad all the time.”

Among those who the impressive manager could look to add in January is a certain Premier League striker. According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich have made contact with Fulham to sign Jay Stansfield, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship. The 21-year-old reportedly ticks all of McKenna's boxes, but it will take an adequate fee for Fulham to part ways with their young forward.

"Excellent" Stansfield will only improve Ipswich

Still only 21-years-old, Stansfield's stats for Birmingham have been impressive throughout the current campaign. The Fulham loanee has scored five goals in 19 games this season with an xG (expected goals) of just 3.2. In McKenna's Ipswich side, those numbers would only go up, given the amount of chances they create and the goals they score - when it comes to Championship goals this season, no side has scored more than Ipswich.

The Blues would also be getting a player who's been at the centre of plenty of praise, with former Birmingham boss John Eustace saying via the Birmingham Mail: "Jay is an excellent player. I think it’s a statement of intent that he chose us. He had 12 or 13 Championship clubs wanting him and it’s very pleasing that he wanted to come to Birmingham City."