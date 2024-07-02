Kieran McKenna won't want to completely lose the tight-knit nature of his Ipswich Town group making the leap up to the Premier League, with the likes of Conor Chaplin and more at the club since their League One days, to now be on the brink of playing top-flight football.

Yet, the step-up in quality will see the Tractor Boys manager wrestle with wanting to add quality to his starting line-up too, at the expense of some stalwarts in Suffolk.

For example, if this reported deal were to take place this transfer window, the ex-Manchester United face-turned-beloved Ipswich boss could have to give up Sam Morsy's concrete spot in his starting XI, which could prove to be a controversial call.

Ipswich looking at promotion winning midfielder

As per football journalist Jack Rosser via social media last week, Ipswich have become a surprise party interested in the services of Flynn Downes, potentially swooping in to steal him from the grip of Southampton.

The South Coast side will be keen to sign him on a permanent deal this summer after an excellent loan stint in the Championship saw him become a firm fan's favourite.

Downes would taste promotion with the Saints, during this season-long loan switch from West Ham United, with Rosser now speculating that the Hammers want around £15m to consider parting ways with the 25-year-old this summer.

If Russell Martin's men aren't willing to splash the cash and secure Downes on a permanent deal, the Tractor Boys could test the waters at the London Stadium, with the newly promoted outfit already showing their muscle in the transfer market by signing Omari Hutchinson for a club-record amount.

What Downes could offer Ipswich

McKenna's men could have somewhat of an upper hand, despite Downes' close affiliation to the Saints now, owing to the fact the current West Ham man was previously on the books at Portman Road early into his fledgling career.

He could see a return as unfinished business, therefore, with Morsy apprehensive about such a move, knowing that Downes was a stunning performer for the Saints in his fixed midfield spot last campaign.

The former Southampton number four bossed many a game for his eventual promotion-winning side in the Championship, amassing 33 league games in total during the regular season and never looking under any pressure when operating with the ball from deep.

Coming away from those 33 league clashes with a 93% pass accuracy next to his name, Downes also showed a willingness to roll his sleeves up and get stuck in away from stylishly spraying the ball around the pitch, with 4.5 duels won on average per match too.

Downes' regular season stats (23/24) vs Morsy's (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Downes Morsy Games played 33 42 Goals scored 2 3 Assists 2 6 Touches* 76.3 78.3 Big chances created 6 5 Accurate passes* 60.8 (93%) 55.9 (86%) Interceptions* 1.4 0.8 Tackles* 1.8 2.8 Ball recoveries* 4.8 7.5 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, Downes and Morsy are similar in many of their respective areas, with the argument being that the West Ham midfielder could be a fresher option for the Premier League, over the Egyptian Ipswich captain who is now 32 years of age.

McKenna has shown he's already unafraid to make cutthroat calls, with last campaign's first-choice goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky waving goodbye to Portman Road recently after being released, with Morsy being axed from his starting XI going forward perhaps his next divisive decision.

Described as being "monstrous" by Saints boss Martin last season, for his calmness on the ball but also his ability to be physical as well, Downes could shine for Ipswich too, even during what is likely to be a basement battle.