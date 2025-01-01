Kieran McKenna will hope his Ipswich Town side can make it an unbelievable two wins from two in the Premier League when travelling to Fulham this coming weekend.

After all, the Tractor Boys have already pulled off one scalp involving a team from London in the top flight recently, when surprisingly getting the better of Chelsea 2-0 to see out 2024 in the best possible way.

Now, they'll travel to Craven Cottage with a bit between their teeth, even as some unwanted distractions begin to pop up with the transfer window swinging back open.

Liam Delap's future at Ipswich

The main unwelcome bit of news involves Liam Delap, with many a Premier League outfit reportedly looking at the on-fire Tractor Boys centre-forward this January.

Indeed, it is now being reported that Chelsea are pursuing the services of the potent 21-year-old, knowing full well what he's capable of after he scored and assisted in that 2-0 win at the back end of December.

His breakneck speed proved too much for the Blues to handle, with Liverpool also reportedly now looking at Delap this January to improve their already frightening attacking personnel.

Ipswich will pray that the ex-Manchester City star does stay put in Suffolk, but this could prove to be an uphill battle, especially if either of the named suitors are prepared to splash some big bucks on the clinical striker.

If he does depart, replacing Delap will obviously be priority number one at Portman Road, with this EFL sharp shooter perhaps snapped up to fill that void.

Ipswich's dream Delap replacement

Ipswich's dream replacement could well be Middlesbrough attacker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who was linked with a switch to McKenna's men last month.

A move would no doubt accelerate back into motion if Delap left for pastures new, but the Tractor Boys won't be alone in attempting to win the services of the Boro marksman, with West Ham United noted as another interested party.

The outrageous solo strike above scored earlier in the season shows off an attacker who very much operates in the same mould as Delap; someone who's constantly wanting to bomb forward with lightning-quick pace before beating the goalkeeper confidently.

Michael Carrick's men will be doing everything in their power to try and keep a firm grip on the deadly Ivorian, but his sublime numbers in the second tier across his playing days in England to date means he is surely overdue a Premier League move.

Latte Lath's league numbers for Middlesbrough Season Games Goals Assists 24/25 24 9 2 23/24 30 16 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

In total, Latte Lath has fired home a clinical 25 strikes in the Championship from 64 clashes, with his nine goals this season alone bettering Delap's blistering Premier League numbers which comes in at seven goals.

Of course, the two-time Ivory Coast international is yet to be unleashed onto the top flight, but McKenna has succeeded in getting more out of a number of EFL established figures when making the step-up, seen in his team's surprising success over Enzo Maresca's outfit.

Hailed as "sharp" by Carrick when netting versus Sheffield United in October, Latte Lath could still prove to be a worthwhile addition to the camp even if Delap does remain in Suffolk, owing to a lack of other centre-forward personnel.

But, the 25-year-old would want to make waves in the Premier League as Ipswich's main star-man, as the Tractor Boys begin to prepare for some frantic activity in the window.