Ipswich Town will be seeking their first Premier League victory after the international break comes to a close, as Sean Dyche's Everton travel to Portman Road in a crunch clash near the foot of the league.

The Toffees do boast a win next to their name, whilst the Tractor Boys have gone close with four draws picked up, but that first victory still remains elusive.

Kieran McKenna will be hoping for some more magic from Liam Delap against Dyche's men, which could end up steering the Suffolk underdogs to a rare three points, with the former Manchester City striker head and shoulders the most exciting performer for the relegation-threatened outfit this campaign to date.

Liam Delap's form this season

The ex-Man City wonderkid already has a stellar four goals next to his name from seven top-flight clashes, with the 21-year-old taking to his new surroundings like a duck to water in the process, even with Ipswich languishing near the bottom three.

His individual display against Aston Villa last month really did stand out, as Delap ran the likes of Diego Carlos and Pau Torres ragged all afternoon, who then helped Unai Emery's men pick up a win and clean sheet against Bayern Munich just days after this thrilling 2-2 draw.

Collecting two goals for himself in that barnstorming affair, Delap will want to pick back up from where he left off when Everton come to town shortly, after a break which saw the 21-year-old line up for the England U21s.

Whilst the new Tractor Boys recruit has shone, other attackers at McKenna's disposal haven't quite excited the masses at Portman Road in a similar way, with the likes of Omari Hutchinson notably struggling in the Premier League.

Selected regularly in an attacking midfield spot this season so far, despite regularly being deployed down the wings last campaign, this experimentation with the ex-Chelsea man just isn't working, with the 5 foot 9 youngster goalless across his difficult stretch of seven league games.

This could throw up a selection dilemma for McKenna to address, and he could be prepared to start someone else over Hutchinson next time out.

The player to get more out of Delap

By forgetting about Hutchinson and making a tweak, McKenna could well even find that he actually begins to get even more out of Delap in the long run.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The player in question here is Conor Chaplin, who has had to be patient with the chances handed to him so far in the Premier League, as the ex-Portsmouth man has made do with spots on the substitutes bench over regular action.

Chaplin has only started one game so far this campaign in the league but could be a worthwhile inclusion if thrown in for the clash versus the Toffees based on his electric numbers in a second striker role when lighting up the EFL.

Chaplin's numbers for Ipswich in the EFL Season Games Goals scored Assists 23/24 47 13 9 22/23 52 29 5 21/22 47 11 3 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Away from being a goal machine for Ipswich during the 2022/23 season - with a ridiculous 29 goals notched up from 52 games - last season saw Chaplin retreat towards becoming more of a creative force behind the main man up top, helping himself to nine assists on top of a healthy 13 strikes.

Therefore, although this is up a division in the might of the Premier League, it could be worth seeing if Chaplin can explode into life in the top flight if he is given a chance, perhaps making Delap even more of an ice-cold finisher by supplying the in form striker with more chances than he's already getting.

Once labelled as a "fantastic" star by his manager after picking up a League One Player of the Month accolade last year, there's little to lose on Ipswich's end by gifting the 27-year-old an opportunity to strut his stuff in games to come.

It could well prove to be a stroke of genius, as Chaplin and Delap then strike up a potential match made in heaven.