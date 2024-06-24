Ipswich Town will surely already be aware that it will take a mammoth effort from all involved at Portman Road to stay put in the Premier League after a dramatic promotion last season.

Nobody expected the Tractor Boys to be competing with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City when a ball was kicked to start the 2024/25 campaign, however, pulling off the unbelievable feat of back-to-back promotions to earn their right to dine at the elite table having being marooned at League One level for some time.

Now, Kieran McKenna and Co are tasked with adding in new recruits to give Ipswich a fighting chance at survival, which could see this imposing Championship centre-back enter through the door very soon.

Ipswich wanting to sign free agent star

According to a report in the Express and Star, West Brom are 'resigned' now to the fact star centre-back Cedric Kipre will be exiting the Hawthorns this summer, leaving for a new suitor as a free agent, after failing to agree a new Baggies contract.

This will be gutting news for those with connections to Carlos Corberan's men, but music to the ears of the likes of Ipswich, who are an interested party now for the former Wigan Athletic man's services, bolstering their defence in the process to try and be more solid in the Premier League.

57 goals being leaked last season in the Championship by the Tractor Boys is a worrying number, although their gung-ho nature in the division often meant teams were still bamboozled by Ipswich's plethora of high-octane forward players regardless. However, they'll know shoring up the back four is a priority for the top English division.

Interested previously in Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers in Kipre's centre-back spot also, it's clear to see what the priority is for bodies into the building in Suffolk this off-season.

What Kipre could offer Ipswich

Poaching another of West Brom's top talents could see Ipswich pull off another masterstroke of a deal reminiscent of their loan move for Jeremy Sarmiento, who would win promotion with the Tractor Boys after walking away from West Brom following a mixed stint.

The stunning goal from the Ecuadorian attacker against Southampton below, more than justifies the decision last season from McKenna and Co to swoop for the former Baggies man, fresh off his West Brom spell, as Sarmiento played his part in yet another dramatic league win being tallied up for Ipswich.

Kipre will hope he can also be as key if relocating down to Suffolk, but in helping his new employers pull off another unthinkable feat in staying put in the Premier League, which will be a tall order to achieve.

Kipre vs Burgess vs Woolfenden - regular season stats (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Kipre Burgess Woolfenden Games played 44 39 41 Goals 2 2 1 Assists 1 1 1 Touches* 67.1 75.9 69.1 Accurate passes* 48.9 (87%) 53.6 (82%) 52.7 (88%) Interceptions* 1.5 1.3 1.1 Tackles* 1.2 0.6 0.9 Ball recoveries* 4.3 4.5 5.0 Clearances* 3.7 4.5 3.7 Clean sheets 14 12 14 Stats by Sofascore

Comparing Kipre's numbers from the regular Championship season next to Ipswich stalwarts at the back in Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden, the 6 foot 4 defender would provide some excellent competition if signed in defence, as the underdogs look to be more defensively sound for the step-up in quality.

Described as being a "fantastic" defender for the second tier by football journalist Josh Bunting previously, Kipre will feel - after shining bright with West Brom last campaign - that he warrants a crack at testing himself in the division above with McKenna's men too.

If Ipswich did manage to stay up against all the odds, the signing of Kipre would be looked at as a shrewd bit of business that definitely paid off, with the 27-year-old joining on a free transfer and becoming an instant hero.