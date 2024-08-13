Ipswich Town fans will soon be very aware of the almighty task that their Tractor Boys side has in front of them after the two opening Premier League fixtures are over and done with, starting with a home clash versus Arne Slot's Liverpool this Saturday.

After that, it's a daunting away tie with Manchester City, but fixtures towards the start of the season can always throw up surprise results, as the newly promoted side attempt to ride on the wave of unbelievable success that has come their way for as long as possible.

More signings through the door will obviously help Kieran McKenna's men to stave off the dreaded bottom three spaces, with the likes of Jacob Greaves and Omari Hutchinson already jumping ship to Portman Road this summer, and another potential loan signing could send out a real statement to the division about their intentions to stay put.

Ipswich in transfer battle to land Premier League outcast

As per a report by the Manchester Evening News, three Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on the availability of Kalvin Phillips as the new season hurtles into view, with Ipswich one named party of interest.

Everton and Fulham are the other two clubs who are intrigued by the prospect of adding the Manchester City outcast to their ranks this summer as a loan option, alongside McKenna's men, with the former Leeds United man in dire need of a fresh start away from the Etihad soon.

Pep Guardiola was anticipating that Phillips' move away from the reigning Premier League champions would be on a permanent basis, and although that could still take place, all three parties would also be tempted by just snapping up the out-of-sorts 28-year-old temporarily.

What Phillips can offer Ipswich

This could well prove to be a marquee signing from those at Portman Road if Phillips joins and finally gets back to the previous best he managed under the mercurial management techniques of Marcelo Bielsa, having once cost City an eye-watering £45m to win his services.

Hutchinson would cost the newly promoted £25m less at £20m, but that would still prove to be the Suffolk club's most expensive purchase in their history, with Phillips potentially an even bigger buy if pulled off, despite the ex-Chelsea winger scoring the strike above to seal Ipswich's passage up to the Premier League.

McKenna has managed to get plenty more out of talents such as Conor Chaplin and other players in the Tractor Boys camp who looked resigned to only playing in the EFL across their careers, who are now on the cusp of playing in the top flight.

Therefore, if the former Manchester United man can transform the fortunes of his current crop from lurking in and around League One to now being worthy top-flight competitors, he could be the same reinvigorating presence for Phillips, who certainly needs an arm around him to get him back to his Leeds A-Game.

Phillips' Premier League numbers for Leeds (20/21) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Phillips Games played 29 Goals scored 1 Assists 2 Touches* 65.0 Big chances created 5 Accurate passes* 41.0 (85%) Interceptions* 1.6 Tackles* 2.6 Clearances* 1.7 Total duels won* 5.3 Stats by Sofascore

When Leeds first re-entered into the top-flight under Bielsa, Phillips shone in the middle of the park for his West Yorkshire employers, with a battle and grit apparent in his game alongside an ability to create and test the goalkeeper when advancing forward, as can be seen glancing at the table above.

Although he failed to spark into life on loan at West Ham United - making a notable number of errors - if McKenna can get back him to his prime, it might well prove to be a masterstroke of a buy.

He could give healthy competition to the likes of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo at Portman Road, therefore, with a need for an experienced Premier League performer clear, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been linked with a switch to Suffolk recently in the midfield spots.

Once described as an "outrageous" player on the ball by Man City and England teammate John Stones, England international Phillips needs to make sure this next move is the right one, and joining the feel-good group at Ipswich could be his best possible choice.