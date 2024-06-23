Everyone involved with Ipswich Town will hope that they enter the Premier League and make the most out of it, especially if it ends up being a fleeting visit, on the way to a disappointing relegation straight back down to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys' nerves ahead of their maiden voyage back to the top flight won't have been helped when casting an eye over their 38-game schedule when it was released recently, facing off against Arne Slot's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a daunting pair of opening clashes.

The prospect of being embarrassed in both games could be why Kieran McKenna and Co are so insistent on bringing in a number of new defenders through the door this summer.

Perhaps that could start with reported target Jacob Greaves and continue with a full-back who is now on the agenda.

Ipswich eyeing up free agent

According to a report in the Telegraph, who also broke the news of Ipswich's interest in the aforementioned Greaves, the Suffolk club are also now eyeing up a free-agent swoop of Ben Johnson this off-season.

With Johnson's contract coming to an end at West Ham United very shortly, it's no surprise to see the Tractor Boys are testing the waters, knowing that the soon-to-be £0 man is an in-demand figure.

Leeds United have also been interested in the services of the adaptable 24-year-old for some time now, having attempted to get a deal done in the January transfer window, but Ipswich could well be in the driver's seat over the Whites to land Johnson, owing to their newly attained top-flight status.

How Johnson would fit in at Ipswich

The Hammers number two could offer the likes of Axel Tuanzebe great competition at Portman Road if his signature was successfully won, alongside offering McKenna a utility option to rely upon, if issues started to come to the surface across the back four.

Despite never being the main man hogging the spotlight at the London Stadium, across his many years in East London, Johnson has remained a key player at West Ham, as a figure that can be relied upon if a gap needs to be filled defensively, or even further forward.

In 2023/24, the versatile 24-year-old made 14 Premier League appearances, often from off the bench, but even started at right midfield against Manchester United, happy to just play wherever for his employers in an understated manner.

Johnson's performance vs Man United in numbers Stat Johnson Minutes played 90 Touches 64 Accurate passes 34/36 (94%) Accurate crosses 1/8 Accurate long balls 3/3 Shots on goal 3 Duels won 5/9 Stats by Sofascore

Johnson's 90-minute display away at Old Trafford exemplified his effectiveness in being played all across the park if required, as can be seen glancing at the table above, with Tuanzebe worried that his nailed-down right-back spot from the back-end of last season is now on shaky ground if the 24-year-old rocks up to Portman Road shortly.

Only making 18 appearances in total in the league, the former Manchester United defender found his debut season in Suffolk a struggle at points, with only four clean sheets amassed from the Championship clashes he featured in.

Yet, he will have a burning desire to prove those wrong at the Red Devils next campaign, after his release from the Theatre of Dreams in 2023, with Johnson providing some much-needed competition, to get even more out of the Tractor Boys number 40.

It will be an interesting opening few games from an Ipswich perspective, with those watching on from Suffolk hopeful that McKenna's underdogs can rise to the occasion, especially if solid new recruits such as Johnson - who has even been described as "wonderful" in the past by Stuart Pearce for his selflessness - end up joining.