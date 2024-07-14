Ipswich Town have shown this transfer window already that they are unafraid to splash the cash to try and stay in the Premier League this forthcoming season.

Omari Hutchinson joining from Chelsea broke the long-standing Tractor Boys transfer record, whilst the riches of the Suffolk club were there for all to see again, with the captures of both Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap recently, as the former Manchester City striker cost a rumoured £20m to snap up.

Ipswich won't stop there when it comes to adding in lavish new recruits this summer, however, as this sharpshooter is now reportedly eyed up by the powers that be at Portman Road.

Ipswich in talks with Championship golden boot winner

According to a report by Ipswich-oriented website TWTD, the newly promoted side are setting their sights on Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics as their next major signing, with the Tractor Boys in talks with the electric forward.

Szmodics is just fresh off a deadly season in front of goal in the Championship, which saw him ultimately be crowned as the top scorer in the division, which has resulted in many a suitor now sniffing around to try and claim his services.

Everton are even a reported admirer of the former Peterborough United man, who shocked the second tier last campaign with his prolific nature when firing home goal after goal, considering he isn't even an out-and-out striker, and more of an attacking midfielder.

He could take Conor Chaplin's fixed position off him in Kieran McKenna's XI, therefore, if he is to be signed, with the Tractor Boys boss already displaying his cut-throat nature when it comes to loyalties involving his previous key first-teamers, as Arijanet Muric is now being lined up to join as the new first choice goalkeeper after Vaclav Hladky's exit.

What Szmodics can offer Ipswich

As can be seen by watching the clip above, Szmodics operated as a quick and direct player last season for the Riversiders in a constant devastating fashion, ready to finish off any chance handed to him with precision.

The "dangerous" attacker - as he was labelled by football journalist Josh Bunting for his unerring ability to fire home under pressure - bagged a ridiculous 27 goals last campaign in the league. As a result, he acted as a regular source of light for his side, with the Lancashire outfit slumping to a disappointing 19th-placed finish overall.

Szmodics' Championship numbers (23/24) vs Chaplin's Stat (* = per 90 mins) Szmodics Chaplin Games played 44 44 Goals scored 27 13 Assists 4 8 Expected goals (xG) 22.36 xG 11.97 xG Shots* 3.3 3.1 Scoring frequency 145 mins 259 mins Big chances missed 17 8 Big chances created 7 13 Stats by Sofascore

Side-by-side next to Chaplin's numbers for Ipswich, who were competing at the opposite end of the division, Szmodics' output for the campaign looks even more impressive.

Far outperforming his xG, alongside missing a staggering 17 big chances that could have made his 27-goal haul even more hefty, the 28-year-old could make McKenna's men even more feared going forward when making the mammoth step-up to the Premier League.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Chaplin might well be viewed as the more creative one out of the attacking midfield duo, but Szmodics would no doubt take the Ipswich number ten's place in starting line-ups to come regardless, owing to his breakout season just gone.

Reportedly available for a fee in the region of £6m too, it wouldn't be a signing that dents the Ipswich bank catastrophically either.

Therefore, it could be another statement signing that is sanctioned shortly, as McKenna continues to build what he hopes is a Premier League calibre starting eleven.