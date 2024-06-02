Any anxiety or worry about Kieran McKenna's future at Portman Road has been well and truly put to bed, with the Ipswich Town manager's new contract now being signed.

That means the rumour mill will go into overdrive now not over potential managerial replacements for the former Manchester United face, but instead, in terms of incomings that could sign for Ipswich to help them during their maiden Premier League season.

Ipswich looking at "unique" Hutchinson alternative

The Tractor Boys will reportedly aim to press on and get a permanent deal done for their past sublime loanee Omari Hutchinson, who notched up 11 goals in all competitions last campaign during Ipswich's promotion heroics, but they could be tempted to steer in the direction of signing this attacker instead if such a move for the Chelsea youngster doesn't get off the ground.

A report from TEAMTalk at the end of last month indicated that Ipswich were preparing a swoop for Newcastle United gem Miguel Almiron, with a fee in the region of £21m needed to try and get this ambitious deal done.

How Almiron compares to Hutchinson

With Eddie Howe's men looking to sell on a number of players this off-season to get rid of the more seasoned professionals in the squad, it's no shock to see Almiron's name in and amongst those rumoured to be off, with the Paraguayan midfielder tallying up an impressive 209 appearances for the Toon since joining with much fanfare attached to his name in 2019.

The former club record buy failed to set the world alight this season for the Magpies, however, with his FBRef numbers compared to Hutchinson struggling in certain areas over the last year, alongside the fact the ex-Atalanta United man managed just three Premier League strikes in total.

Almiron vs Hutchinson - head-to-head Stat - per 90 mins Almiron Hutchinson Non-penalty goals 0.15 0.40 Non-penalty xG 0.23 0.21 Total shots 2.03 2.71 Assists 0.08 0.16 Shot-creating actions 2.64 3.81 Passes attempted 36.69 35.18 Pass completion % 82.0% 71.8% Stats by FBRef

Still, with his wealth of experience at a top-flight level no doubt coming in very handy for Ipswich, Almiron could prove to be a dream Hutchinson alternative.

His prowess in the division - even during a poor campaign in terms of output this season - resulted in in Howe calling him "unique" after a blistering display against Burnley saw him score the blinding strike below.

As much as Hutchinson did prove to be a very effective loan last season for McKenna's overachievers, the 20-year-old has only ever tasted Premier League action once for the Blues.

With the rest of the Ipswich ranks equally inexperienced with what it takes to cut your teeth making the step-up, having battled in the EFL the majority of their careers over playing in the bright lights of the Premier League, Almiron could be the experienced head they need in order to traverse the potentially choppy waters smoothly.

177 of Almiron's 209 Newcastle appearances have fallen in the top flight, with the South American midfielder bagging 23 of his 30 Magpies strikes in the division.

It's not as if the winger has dramatically seen his powers diminish on Tyneside either, picking up 11 Premier League goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

That matched Hutchinson's numbers from the league below before the tricky 5 foot 9 Toon attacker ended up struggling this season in contrast with just three strikes registered.

Regardless, Ipswich wouldn't turn their noses up at the South American entering through the door this summer to add more nous and experience, with Hutchinson also another possible incoming to really bolster their squad ahead of their entry into the great unknown.