Ipswich Town are gearing up for the new Premier League season starting this coming weekend, as Arne Slot's Liverpool travel to Suffolk to take on Kieran McKenna's underdogs at Saturday lunchtime.

The early fixture list hasn't exactly been the kindest for the newly promoted side, with a daunting trip to Manchester City following this mammoth home tie with the Reds.

McKenna could have his work cut out early on this season trying to steer his side to wins, therefore, but he could well be helped by the arrival of this experienced Premier League performer if an ambitious move gets over the line.

Ipswich eye up with ambitious late swoop

Last week, journalist Joe Krishnan reported on social media that Ipswich are weighing up the possibility of a move for former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

This dream deal would be a loan one if the wheels were to accelerate into motion, but the wages could be a potential stumbling block according to Krishnan.

The 30-year-old would welcome a return to English shores and specifically the Premier League, however, with Ipswich in the driver's seat potentially over a switch, regardless of wage concerns, as Sheffield United are also noted as being an interested party from the division below.

What Oxlade-Chamberlain could offer Ipswich

Although there is nothing concrete yet in terms of a deal being ironed out, McKenna might well view this as a last-ditch loan move that could significantly boost his team ahead of the gigantic step-up in quality, with Oxlade-Chamberlain drafted in to perform a similar role for the Tractor Boys that Sam Morsy currently does; a steady and seasoned head in the centre of the park.

Although the ex-Reds man won't look back on his spell in Turkey with a lot of fondness attached, the new Ipswich target did shine in patches for Beskitas to show there's still plenty of energy left in his tank to help in a basement battle in the Premier League, with four goals and one assist registered from 30 overall contests.

Away from his time with Beskitas, however, Ipswich will be clamouring to get Oxlade-Chamberlain through the door owing to his Premier League experience, with 235 games tallied up at the elite level for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's PL experience vs Ipswich CMs Player Games played in PL Oxlade-Chamberlain 235 Sam Morsy 0 Massimo Luongo 0 Jack Taylor 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

His addition to the ranks could be crucial, therefore, with the current Ipswich squad largely starved of such experience, as none of the other central midfield options have ever tasted top-flight football before.

That doesn't mean to say that the likes of Morsy won't be able to battle it out and compete up a league, however, with the Tractor Boys captain notching up ridiculous EFL numbers at 188 career clashes in the Championship.

McKenna will hope that the loan addition of the steady 30-year-old will be the correct move to make, therefore, as he has also shown he can excel when at the top of his game in the elite division.

All the way back in the 2017/18 campaign, Oxlade-Chamberlain fired in three goals and registered seven assists from 35 Premier League outings, with Ipswich now praying he can turn back the clock and be as influential for McKenna's men at the foot of the table.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was even described as being "superb" during his previous top-flight days by football journalist Raj Chohan before he left Anfield for good just last year.

Whilst the 5 foot 11 loanee steadily goes about his game, Morsy will be expected to be the more gritty one of the knowledgeable duo for McKenna's men, with 5.2 duels won on average last campaign on the way to promotion being sealed.

The former 35-cap England international is no slouch in that department either, winning 2.1 duels per match last season and 3.4 per game in that aforementioned 17/18 term.

This could be a fascinating pairing to keep tabs on if a move does take place, as Ipswich attempt to keep their heads above water in the Premier League, after staggering back-to-back promotions.