Ipswich Town are already showing to their fans that they won't roll over and just allow relegation to happen moving up to the Premier League, with a new record buy now in through the door.

Omari Hutchinson has now officially rejoined the Portman Road ranks, signing for a record £20m fee, and will hope he can perform as well as he did in Ipswich's promotion story, whilst now playing in the elite division for Kieran McKenna's men.

It's unlikely that this will be the only statement buy from an Ipswich perspective in the weeks to come, with links now suggesting the Suffolk outfit are keen on signing a deadly striker to add even more firepower to the camp.

Ipswich keeping a close eye on Chile international

According to football journalist Darren Witcoop via social media, Ipswich are eyeing up the services of former Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz this summer, with the Chile international keen on a return to the Premier League.

On loan at Sheffield United for the back half of the campaign and making an impact for Chris Wilder's beleaguered Blades, Brereton-Diaz could be tempted by the prospect of joining another relegation-threatened team in Ipswich and being a hero, with fellow promoted side Southampton also reportedly interested.

What Brereton-Diaz can offer Ipswich

Ipswich will hope the current Villarreal man, who has struggled to be potent out in Spain since moving out there in 2023, can be a reliable source of goals, alongside Hutchinson, when making the switch back to England again.

The two new recruits could form a deadly partnership over time, as Ipswich aim to take teams by surprise with attacking intent - which saw them net 92 strikes in the Championship - over just being defensively staunch in the top division.

Last term, Ipswich's new signing scored ten goals and registered six assists in Championship action, leading us to believe that it could be quite the sight if he partnered Brereton-Diaz in attack.

Away from being a renowned cool finisher in the second tier, bagging 14 goals in his final full season at the level with Blackburn, Brereton-Diaz also showed, whilst playing at Bramall Lane on loan, that he won't let the bright lights of the Premier League faze him.

The striker helped himself to six goals from just 14 Blades games, scoring every 185 minutes for his short-term employers subsequently, to try and lift spirits in South Yorkshire away from the doom and gloom of a miserable relegation.

Brereton-Diaz last full season in England vs Ipswich attackers (23/24) Player Games played Goals scored Assists Brereton-Diaz 43 14 4 Conor Chaplin 44 13 9 George Hirst 26 7 6 Nathan Broadhead 38 13 4 Omari Hutchinson 44 10 6 Sourced by Transfermarkt

As can be seen looking at the table above, the 25-year-old will hope he can be Ipswich's leading man in attack next season if signed, having beaten all of his competition in the Tractor Boys ranks last season for goals scored across a full Championship campaign.

Moreover, whilst Nathan Broadhead, Hutchinson and Conor Chaplin tore the second-tier apart from down the wings and behind the lone striker, Ipswich's number 27 in George Hirst struggled with just seven goals managed from the striker spot, with injury problems constantly troubling the former Leicester City man.

Therefore, it could be a wise buy from the powers that be at Portman Road to sign Brereton-Diaz, especially with Kayden Jackson no longer at the club and Freddie Ladapo looking to be moved on in the centre-forward spots.

Described as being "extraordinary" by former Riversiders boss Tony Mowbray, Brereton-Diaz will hope his goals, if he does move to Suffolk, helps Ipswich pull off an unbelievable escape from relegation.