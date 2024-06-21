Ipswich Town have had great luck buying a number of Welsh gems in recent times, with both Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead standing out as glowing examples in the current squad.

Both Burns and Broadhead, who were born in Cardiff and Bangor respectively, were key parts of the Tractor Boys puzzle that won promotion up to the Premier League as plucky underdogs, with a combined 27 goal contributions tallied up between them in the second tier.

This evident success, with Burns scoring a crucial goal on the final day of last season to secure a richly deserved promotion no less, could mean Ipswich shop in the Welsh market once more soon, with this Bluebirds youngster potentially taking their fancy.

Ipswich looking at young Cardiff midfielder

Football journalist Darren Witcoop took to social media in recent days to confirm Premier League interest is there for homegrown Cardiff prodigy Rubin Colwill this summer, with Ipswich outright named as an interested party.

Labelled as being 'admirers' in the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, Witcoop did reveal that Colwill is likely to stay put regardless of this new interest, but Ipswich might well be too tempting for the 6 foot 2 talent to resist, who has even reportedly had Arsenal sniffing around for his services in the past.

In and around the first team in the Welsh capital for Erol Bulut's men over a number of seasons, Colwill will also be intrigued at the prospect of testing himself in the division above, as opposed to sticking it out with the Bluebirds routinely finishing in mid-table.

How Colwill would fit in at Ipswich

Colwill could find it hard to break into McKenna's settled first-team, however, but he could shine alongside his fellow compatriot Broadhead when given a chance to impress, and also be direct competition to Conor Chaplin just behind the lone striker spot in that number ten role.

Colwill and Broadhead have even recently been together in the same Wales camp, in rather drab circumstances in a 0-0 draw versus Gibraltar unfortunately, but the 22-year-old could opt to move to Suffolk to link up with his international teammate at club level.

Ipswich would hope this connection would take Colwill up a notch on the pitch subsequently, with the exciting attacker registering nine goals and six assists when donning a Bluebirds strip, from 107 total games to date.

Colwill's numbers for Cardiff in the Championship (23/24) Stat (* = per game) Colwill Games played 36 Games started 14 Minutes* 45 Goals 1 Assists 2 Big chances created 4 Stats by Sofascore

Not even a main starter for Cardiff a lot of last season, Colwill still managed to amass some encouraging numbers for his boyhood club regardless - as can be seen looking at the table above - with Ipswich now looking towards the 22-year-old as a way to add strength in depth to the attacking positions, with limited numbers at McKenna's disposal in Chaplin's spot in the side.

Colwill has played all across the attack for Cardiff when needed, even playing as a centre-forward on occasion, with McKenna and Co admirers of the 22-year-old's versatility presumably as much as his raw talent.

With a close-knit team environment crucial in Ipswich upsetting the odds to pull off back-to-back promotions last season, Colwill will hope he can instantly blend in if he does join, with a familiar face in Broadhead beside him.