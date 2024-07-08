Ipswich Town set the Championship alight last season with gung-ho attacking displays becoming the norm from the Suffolk giants, amassing 92 goals across the full 46-game schedule to stylishly win automatic promotion.

The exciting Tractor Boys will be aware that this same approach could see them become lambs to the slaughter to a degree in the top division, especially when facing off against the almighty juggernauts of Liverpool and Manchester City to start the season, but will hope they can beat those submerged in a relegation dogfight by overwhelming them going forward.

Reportedly in talks to secure the signing of Jaden Philogene-Bidace from Hull City, that will definitely add more firepower up top, but another reported transfer target will only further make Kieran McKenna's men an entertaining watch if a deal becomes reality.

Ipswich interested in English attacker

According to football journalist Darren Witcoop, Ipswich are actively looking at current Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent this transfer window, with the former Rangers attacker keen to leave Turkey behind for new pastures this summer.

Two unnamed Championship clubs are also said to be on high alert surrounding Kent's availability, but Ipswich will surely be in the driver's seat over a potential deal, owing to their newly attained Premier League status.

What Kent can offer Ipswich

Alongside Philogene potentially moving to Portman Road, Ipswich have also been boosted in attack by the acquisition of Omari Hutchinson on a permanent basis, with Kent pushing the former Chelsea man all the way should he arrive in Suffolk.

Hutchinson, who can play down either the left or right channel, would also compete with Philogene for a starting spot, with McKenna licking his lips at the prospect of so many dazzling forward players being at his disposal ahead of the challenge to come in the Premier League.

Kent will welcome a return to familiar shores if he is announced as an Ipswich player soon, having struggled to settle in Turkey with Fenerbahce after leaving Rangers behind just last year.

The former Liverpool youth talent has only managed to register a solitary goal and two assists from 18 appearances for his current employers, a far cry away from his peak at Ibrox.

Kent (22/23) vs Hutchinson & Philogene (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Kent Hutchinson Philogene Games played 29 44 32 Goals scored 3 10 12 Assists 10 6 6 Shots* 2.1 1.5 3.6 Touches* 62.2 31.7 56.6 Big chances missed 4 4 6 Big chances created 9 7 7 Stats by Transfermarkt/Sofascore

Looking at the above table, all three players would offer Ipswich something valuable in attack next season, with Kent operating as a more senior head compared to his two counterparts, having accumulated 33 goals and 56 assists up in Scotland over 218 games.

He could be an important background figure for McKenna to rely upon, therefore, pushing figures such as Nathan Broadhead all the way down the left wing, whilst also troubling the likes of Hutchinson and Philogene who will be demanding starting spots in the elite league, after terrorising the division below.

Kent can be equally as tricky as both Philogene and Hutchinson, winning the tag of being a "wizard" by ex-Rangers teammate Leon Balogun, with supporters of the Scottish giants gutted when their star-man departed on a free transfer to Fenerbahce after a long affiliation to the club.

The in-demand Ipswich target could turn around his faltering career by moving to Suffolk this summer, as McKenna continues to assemble a squad full of top attacking gems, to try and unsettle top-flight defences on the way to survival being secured.