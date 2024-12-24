Kieran McKenna will be well aware that if his Ipswich Town side want to stay in the Premier League past this season they cannot be turned over like they did against Newcastle United on a regular basis.

The 4-0 loss the rampant Magpies handed to the Tractor Boys is the most depressing defeat the Suffolk side have had to endure since promotion, as Arijanet Muric's poor showings continued in-between the sticks across what was a dismal performance overall from every Ipswich shirt.

Despite such a poor offering from the defenders in that sobering defeat, transfer rumours are beginning to circulate that Ipswich could be in the market for some reinforcements in attack this January.

Ipswich looking at "world-class" forward

As per reports from Spain last weekend, the relegation candidates are interested in signing Hakim Ziyech next month, with his contract potentially being torn up in January to allow him to move on from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Ziyech will be well known to fans of the Premier League for his stuttering spell at Chelsea, but he could be a man reborn if he moves back to England under McKenna's fresh management, with Mason Mount even boldly describing the attacking midfielder as "world-class" when the pair were together at Stamford Bridge.

This undoubtedly would be a coup for the Suffolk side to pull off, with McKenna potentially winning himself another entertaining attacking option to play alongside Liam Delap, alongside also gaining another right winger that would be an upgrade on a waning Wes Burns.

What Ziyech could offer Ipswich

The Moroccan isn't that fondly remembered at Chelsea, but he did show glimpses of his quality playing in West London that once made him a £33.3m buy from Ajax.

Overall, Ziyech picked up six goals and nine assists for the Blues in Premier League action alone, with McKenna not turning his nose up whatsoever at those numbers when you consider the dwindling returns of some Ipswich forwards this season away from a lethal Delap.

Ipswich's top five players in PL (24/25) - goals and assists Player Games played G/A combined 1. Liam Delap 16 7 2. Sammie Szmodics 15 3 3. Leif Davis 17 3 4. Sam Morsy 16 2 5. Conor Chaplin 15 2 Stats by Sofascore

As can be seen by glancing at the table above, the ex-Manchester City ace is way out in front as Ipswich's most potent player with a combined seven goals and assists for his team this season, with no right wingers even making the cut.

Burns, although he was key to Ipswich winning promotion last season, has notably struggled with the step-up in quality, with just one meagre goal contribution tallied up from his sparing game-time.

Ziyech could well be the answer to Ipswich's woes down the right channel, therefore, with McKenna managing to work his magic with former Chelsea players in attack in the past, as seen in him getting 12 goals and seven assists out of Omari Hutchinson who could well link up nicely with the daring free agent.

Amassing some incredible numbers in the Champions League too when on blistering form with Ajax, with a stunning ten goals and 11 assists tallied up in Europe's elite competition, Ipswich would be fools not to try and win the 31-year-old if his contract in Turkey is ripped up.

Capable on his day of scoring audacious efforts like the one above, it remains to be seen whether Ziyech would be up for the slog of a relegation battle, as the Tractor Boys attempt to secure some statement buys to help them stay afloat in the top flight.