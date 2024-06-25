Ipswich Town are yet to flex their muscles in the transfer market, knowing they will have to get some major deals over the line soon to boost the squad ahead of a tough season in the Premier League to follow.

Kieran McKenna won't want to sign a whole host of new players for the sake of it though, prioritising players that will genuinely improve the squad, as opposed to stockpiling various new talents akin to Nottingham Forest when they secured promotion.

This summer transfer window could even see Ipswich go back in for a hero who played a key role in the Suffolk side's unbelievable promotion story, but it will be a costly signing to get done.

Ipswich could break their transfer record with this signing

According to a recent report by Football.London, Chelsea are expecting an imminent bid from the newly promoted side regarding Omari Hutchinson, who shone last campaign for the Tractor Boys, on the way to automatic promotion being clinched.

The mega-rich Blues won't just gift Hutchinson back to Portman Road for cheap, however, with the report further stating that an excessive £30m price-tag will be placed above his head, as the likes of VFB Stuttgart and Ajax also circle for his services.

Ipswich were believed to be offering around the region of £20m for their former loan star's services, so it will be intriguing to see if Chelsea and the Tractor Boys can meet in the middle over a possible deal.

Either way, this deal would smash the transfer record for a purchase in through the door at Portman Road, which has been kept intact since the early noughties by Matteo Sereni, who joined for far less at £4.75m.

How Hutchinson would fit back in at Ipswich

Whether Ipswich have to fork out £30m, or Chelsea are lenient and accept a still high £20m, Hutchinson, arguably, demands such an extortionate fee after shining for his temporary employers in the Championship.

The 20-year-old attacker would pick up 17 goal contributions in total across 50 appearances, switching between playing down the flank or through the centre as an attacking midfielder, depending on where McKenna saw fit to play him.

Hutchinson's numbers by position (23/24) Position Games played Goals scored Assists RW 25 2 3 AM 14 3 3 LW 9 6 0 RM 2 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

It was a masterstroke, as can be seen looking at the table above, to utilise the Chelsea youngster down the left wing towards the back-end of the challenging second-tier campaign, with Hutchinson netting six goals from just nine games patrolling this flank.

Half of those strikes would come in Ipswich's last three Championship clashes, with Hutchinson's calm strike on the final day against Huddersfield Town helping his team comfortably confirm their progression up to the Premier League.

Therefore, McKenna - who undoubtedly already loves the player - will hope Hutchinson can be as much of a big-game player moving up to the top-flight, with the Chelsea youngster wanting to excel in the elite division himself having been given limited chances in the spotlight at the Stamford Bridge in the senior mix.

Referred to as being "dazzling" last season by football analyst Statman Dave on social media, this could be a very fruitful reunion if Hutchinson can be a hero in the league above for McKenna's men, with the 20-year-old's potential efforts helping to stave off relegation justifying that lavish price-tag alone.

Ipswich will have their work cut out to keep their heads above water, but signing familiar faces such as Hutchinson could prove to be a great bit of business, with the manager fully aware of what he's capable of already, over gambling on other expensive talents to come good and fit in.