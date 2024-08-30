Not content with the many transfer dealings that have already taken place this busy transfer window, with the likes of Sammie Szmodics, Jack Clarke and Jacob Greaves all now calling Ipswich Town home, Kieran McKenna will press on to see if any more late purchases can be made.

It seems that getting a new striker in through the door remains a top priority at Portman Road, as the Tractor Boys have been linked with faces such as Lyle Foster and Armando Broja recently, to bolster what already is an entertaining attack.

Another new name has now entered into the potential mix to become Ipswich's fresh buy in the centre-forward spot, in another transfer that could go right down to the wire.

As per football journalist Paul Joyce, via his social media, Ipswich have made contact with Crystal Palace over a late deal involving fringe striker Odsonne Edouard.

The Eagles, according to Joyce, value the former Celtic attacker in and around the £20m region as a loan with a view to buying later on is put onto the table, with the Tractor Boys already spending similar amounts of money this window on other new recruits, such as lavishly forking out £22m for Omari Hutchinson near the start of the window.

Odsonne-Edouard

Edouard could soon line up next to the former Chelsea winger if a move gets finalised between now and the end of deadline day today, with the 26-year-old eager to kick on and become a new hero for the Portman Road masses to adore, in what would be an upgrade on the aforementioned Foster joining from Burnley.

What Edouard would offer Ipswich

With George Hirst sidelined with a knock he sustained during pre-season, the options up top for McKenna to call upon aren't endless, with Liam Delap also inexperienced at the level as a young and hungry 21-year-old fresh off his youth days at Manchester City.

That's where Edouard could come in and save the day, with the lofty 6 foot 2 striker used to the demands of the Premier League by now, after joining Palace from Celtic back in 2021.

Edouard's career goalscoring record - senior level Club played for Games Goals Assists Palace 103 21 5 Celtic 179 87 38 Toulouse 17 1 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

It's with the Glasgow giants that the Frenchman would first start to garner the tag of being a "prolific" striker - as he was labelled by football talent scout Jacek Kulig during his time at the Hoops - with a jaw-dropping 125 goal contributions managed in total playing in Scotland from 179 appearances.

He hasn't quite reached those same insane heights for the Eagles, but he would be able to offer his new side some much-needed Premier League experience all the same, with a competent goal return of 21 strikes managed from his many outings in England's top division to date.

The Palace number 22 is also in the record books at Selhurst Park for being the fastest-ever goalscorer on his Eagles debut, only needing 22 seconds to place this shot into the net versus a perplexed Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, after just being substituted onto the pitch.

Ipswich would love for Edouard to have similarly effective moments to come donning a Tractor Boys strip, with the Frenchman helping himself to a respectable seven league strikes last season, even when only lining up 17 times from the get-go.

In contrast, Foster would find the net only five times for the Clarets last season in the league on the way to relegation occurring for his Lancashire employers, with Edouard arguably more of the finished article in the demanding league.

With the former Celtic man also reported to cost less at £20m, compared to the South African's reported £25m valuation, Ipswich should continue to test the waters to see if a move for the exciting 26-year-old can be done at the death, with time now running out.