Whilst Kieran McKenna has already seen the benefits of fresh forward options such as Liam Delap and Sammie Szmodics, things could have been even better for Ipswich Town if time hadn't run out in pursuit of one particular attacking target.

Ipswich Town transfer news

Back in the Premier League, Ipswich Town remain without a win but have shown plenty of promise, having at least earned their first point last time out against Fulham. What McKenna will undoubtedly be pleased to see is summer signing Delap wheeling away in celebration to get off the mark for his new club. The former Manchester City man may well turn into a shrewd piece of business if he picks up where he left off after the international break.

Of course, only time will tell whether Ipswich recruited well enough to ensure that their first season back in the Premier League extends to a second. The last thing that those at Portman Road will want to feel is regret over their business, but their failure to land one particular target in time will no doubt have them wondering what might have been.

According to AS Mexico as relayed by Scouts in Attendance, Ipswich saw their deadline-day offer to sign Marcelo Flores rejected by Tigres due to how late their offer for the attacking midfielder was. The newly promoted side then subsequently ran out of time to attempt any further negotiations, missing out on the 20-year-old's signature as a result.

Having missed out at the end of the summer transfer window, Flores may well be one to watch when the January transfer window swings open if Ipswich reignite their interest.

"Exciting" Flores would have unleashed Delap even further

A young attacking midfielder who is only likely to get even better, Flores' partnership with Delap would have been one to watch in the Premier League. As things stand, however, it's a case of what might have been following Ipswich's failure to land a deal before the deadline.

The Tigres star has earned plenty of praise in the last season or so, including Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig who dubbed Flores "one of the most exciting talents in Mexico" back in April.

Flores' status as a former Arsenal academy man adds to the intrigue surrounding the young attacking midfielder, who could have earned Premier League redemption up against his former club through a move to Ipswich in the summer transfer window. Ultimately denied, January could yet be an interesting month for the next stage of his career.