Ipswich Town fans will be growing with excitement about the Premier League season ahead, especially with the transfer window officially opening in a matter of days, with plenty of business in through the door at Portman Road potentially on the horizon.

Linked with a swoop for Lewis O'Brien recently, after realising Ben Sheaf might be too expensive to get in, Ipswich could now set their sights elsewhere involving another target, as talk surrounding Omari Hutchinson returning to Suffolk lessens by the day.

If Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys do end up being ultimately unsuccessful in attempting to get the Chelsea winger back, they could try for another reunion with a different loan star, who would certainly make supporters forget about Hutchinson staying put at Stamford Bridge in the process.

Ipswich eyeing transfer reunion for 30-year-old gem

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the newly promoted outfit are interested in bringing Tom Lawrence back to Portman Road this summer, after the 30-year-old enjoyed a fruitful loan stint there earlier in his playing days.

The former Manchester United academy product won't be short of offers, with the current Rangers forward also being eyed up by Sheffield United and even Besiktas out in Turkey, who have the forward's ex-Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst now at the helm.

Ipswich would, no doubt, be his preferred destination in an attempt to roll back the years, whilst also offering the skilful winger a chance to strut his stuff in the Premier League, before he stares retirement in the face down the line.

The Welshman could also end up being a dream Hutchinson alternative to officially nip that ongoing transfer story in the bud, having dazzled at various different EFL clubs as an experienced and entertaining attacker to watch, as opposed to Hutchinson enjoying just a short but sweet stint at Portman Road.

How Lawrence would fit into the Ipswich team

Much like his Chelsea counterpart, Lawrence would fit in anywhere across the forward positions behind the striker, with an adeptness to play down both flanks and as a number ten if needs be.

The 30-year-old would even score for Rangers this season just gone from a second striker role, bagging in the Europa League against Benfica, gifting Ipswich another versatile option going forward if he does end up signing on the dotted line.

Yet, it was during his first spell with Ipswich where Lawrence would excel as an out-and-out winger, helping himself to a staggering 22 goal contributions from just 36 contests, with nine of those coming from a left-wing position.

Hutchinson's numbers fall just short at 17 contributions overall, from 14 more games as well, with Lawrence needing to get back to his former Tractor Boys best to seize this opportunity, ahead of an almighty test in the Premier League if he is signed.

Lawrence vs Hutchinson - head-to-head stats from loan spells Stat - per 90 mins* Hutchinson (23/24) Lawrence (16/17) Games played 50 36 Goals 11 11 Assists 6 11 Big chances missed 4 2 Big chances created 7 9 Key passes* 0.9 2.4 Stats by Sofascore

It could be argued that Hutchinson has youth on his side in comparison to Lawrence, regardless of the table above exposing how much more effective the departing Rangers man was at Portman Road, but the experienced asset has proven himself as a dangerous attacker elsewhere, with Derby County fans also remembering him fondly in England.

Described as being "wonderful" for the Rams by football journalist Josh Bunting, Lawrence would amass 62 goal contributions at Pride Park from 185 games, before winning a big move to Ibrox.

All of these heroics for the Rams would come about despite Derby struggling towards the foot of the Championship during some of his time there, with Ipswich in need of some firepower up top in their potential battle against the drop too, as a tussle for Lawrence's services begins to heat up.