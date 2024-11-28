Already looking ahead to potentially signing their next Liam Delap, Ipswich Town are now reportedly among the clubs eyeing a move to sign a Celtic youngster who just starred in front of their scouts.

Ipswich transfer news

On the performance front, it could be argued that Ipswich deserve more than just the nine points that they've won so far this season, sitting 18th in the Premier League as a result.

A case in point is their recent clash against Manchester United. After conceding in the opening moments of Ruben Amorim's first game in charge of the Red Devils, Ipswich enjoyed the better share of chances and arguably should have gone on and secured three points after Omari Hutchinson's equaliser.

Forced to settle for a point nonetheless, Ipswich now have something that they must build on in pursuit of survival. Once again, it was Delap at the centre of the majority of the joy that Kieran McKenna's side had up against Manchester United's backline, making it no surprise that those at Portman Road are looking to repeat their transfer genius.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Ipswich Town are now eyeing a move to sign Daniel Cummings after he starred in front of on-watching scouts, scoring the winning goal for Celtic against Club Brugge in the UEFA Youth League.

An 18-year-old who has scored 22 goals in just 20 games at youth level so far this season, Cummings could yet leave Scotland in a cheap deal. As things stand, his current Celtic deal is set to come to an end next summer, which means that he'll cost a cross-border compensation fee of just €310,000 (£250,000+) in what could quickly turn into a bargain move.

Yet to step into senior football, Cummings could swap Celtic for Ipswich in pursuit of exactly that. Whilst Delap had at least already experienced first-team football when he decided to swap Manchester City for Ipswich, he too was struggling to establish himself on a weekly basis at the Etihad even after successful loan spells away. It's a struggle that Cummings may soon want to put to an end at Celtic, which could result in an exit away.

Praised for his "great runs" and "spectacular strikes" by The Young Team, who scout Scotland's next top stars, Cummings looks like a player destined to make an impact whether it's at Celtic or in the Premier League at a place like Portman Road.

For a bargain fee, Ipswich could be landing an impressive coup ahead of a number of Premier League rivals.