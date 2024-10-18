Despite being unable to win a game in the 2024/25 Premier League season up to now, Ipswich Town remain outside the relegation zone - a position the fanbase hopes to be in come May.

Kieran McKenna’s side have drawn four of their opening seven matches, losing to Liverpool, Manchester City and West Ham United but they’ve shown the fight that could keep them in the division beyond this campaign.

Their attempts have undoubtedly been aided by the excellent recruitment conducted by the hierarchy during pre-season, splashing around £100m on new talent to give the Tractor Boys the best chance of maintaining their top-flight status.

New £20m striker Liam Delap has enjoyed an excellent start to the new campaign, scoring four times in his opening seven league outings - including a double in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

However, another player has also impressed after his summer transfer, continuing his excellent form from the club’s promotion-winning season.

Omari Hutchinson’s stats for Ipswich Town

After arriving on a season-long loan at the start of last season, attacker Omari Hutchinson moved to Portman Road as an unknown quantity to many, but he quickly introduced himself to the Ipswich faithful.

The Chelsea loanee notched a total of ten goals and five assists in the Championship, popping up with the goods in key moments and helping the club end their two-decade wait for a return to the Premier League.

However, he returned to his parent side at the end of the season, with the supporters desperate for the 20-year-old to head back to East Anglia upon their promotion.

McKenna and the hierarchy went back and forth with offers, before finally getting a breakthrough, agreeing on a combined £22.5m deal with Enzo Maresca’s side - a transfer that broke the club’s record in the process.

He’s since been a regular in the starting lineup this season, starting all seven league meetings so far, registering one assist for Delap in the draw with Unai Emery’s outfit.

Hutchinson has been a phenomenal addition, starring both on loan and permanently, but he could be aided in his efforts at Portman Road with the addition of one player in January.

Ipswich targeting move for 21-cap international

After such heavy investment over the summer, it’s unknown how much money will be available at McKenna’s disposal in January to try and further bolster his squad.

However, according to journalist Simon Phillips, Ipswich are one of a number of sides interested in a move for Chelsea’s forgotten man Ben Chilwell in the upcoming window.

The 27-year-old, who also has interest from Fulham, Crystal Palace and Manchester United, has been excluded from Maresca’s plans after the Italian’s arrival.

The “outstanding” full-back, as described by Alan Hudson, once cost the Blues £50m, but he’s been unable to cement his place at left-back with injuries constantly plaguing his time at Stamford Bridge, potentially allowing Ipswich to repeat a deal for Kalvin Phillips in providing valuable game time.

Any potential deal could allow for the Tractor Boys to replicate a move for Hutchinson, with a Chelsea talent having the opportunity for a fresh start and bolster the club’s chances of securing survival this season.

Chelsea's top weekly earners (2024/25) Player Weekly wage 1) Reece James £250k-p/w 2) Ben Chilwell £200k-p/w = Wesley Fofana £200k-p/w 3) Christopher Nkunku £195k-p/w 4) Enzo Fernández £180k-p/w 5) Marc Cucurella £175k-p/w Stats via Capology

Chilwell evidently is a player who possesses a lorry-load of quality given his huge transfer fee and 21 caps for England, but it’s clear Maresca doesn’t see him as part of his plans, opening the door for a move to East Anglia.

It’s unknown whether any move would be permanent or a loan, but the defender would undoubtedly have to take a huge pay cut from his £200k-per-week wages if he were to move to Portman Road.

However, he would be a superb addition and one that can replicate their excellent deal with the signing of Hutchinson, further injecting added quality into McKenna’s squad.