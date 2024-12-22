Ipswich Town, on course for relegation and humiliated by Newcastle United last time out, have unsurprisingly turned their attention towards the January transfer window and one potential bargain deal.

Ipswich transfer news

The Tractor Boys were handed the ultimate reality check against Newcastle just one week after they picked up a vital last-gasp victory over relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. Now sat two points adrift of safety, Kieran McKenna's side face quite the fight to maintain their Premier League place at the first time of asking and could look at fresh faces when the January transfer window swings open.

On that front, the transfer rumours are already underway. Names such as Emmanuel Latte Lath have been mentioned in recent weeks, with the Middlesbrough star continuing to impress in the Championship.

Seemingly destined for the Premier League with or without Boro, Ipswich could swoop in and ease the goalscoring responsibility on Liam Delap by signing Latte Lath in January. Before they turn towards the Championship, however, the Tractor Boys could welcome a player who has more than enough Premier League experience.

According to reports in Spain, Ipswich Town are now eyeing a move to sign Hakim Ziyech in the January transfer window. Now 31 years old, the former Chelsea winger could reportedly see his contract terminated at Galatasaray ahead of the winter window, which would make him a free agent.

Opening the door for a bargain deal, Ipswich could look to beat the likes of West Ham United to Ziyech's signature and welcome the winger back to the Premier League.

Looking to survive, Premier League experience is the direction that Ipswich's recruitment arguably should have headed towards in the summer transfer window. Now, six months later, they have it all to do.

"Wonderful" Ziyech could help Ipswich

The importance of the January transfer window cannot be overstated enough. It can make or break a title charge or, in Ipswich's potential case, keep a side afloat in the Premier League. And, for the sake of their survival, Ipswich must welcome reinforcements - perhaps starting with Ziyech.

The winger hasn't enjoyed his best spell at Galatasaray - scoring just eight goals and assisting a further five in 34 games in all competitions and not scoring once this season so far - but the chance to return to the Premier League could be exactly what he needs.

At his best, Ziyech has earned some impressive praise, including from managerial legend Louis van Gaal. The former Netherlands boss told reporters as relayed by The Metro following Ziyech's 2022 World Cup performance with Morroco: "But I can answer the other question by talking about Ziyech for instance. He was of course trained in the Netherlands and Ziyech is a wonderful player.

"He makes an enormous contribution to the Moroccan squad and before this new head coach came in he wasn’t being played, so that says something about the head coach."