Unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, with a 2-0 win against Chelsea obviously sticking out during this positive patch of results, the spirits are currently high at Ipswich Town.

With two home games up next versus Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City, Kieran McKenna will pray more points are added next to their Premier League total, as the Suffolk underdogs attempt everything in their power to not sink down to the Championship straight away.

The top-flight is a cruel beast unfortunately, but McKenna will remain optimistic, especially if he can get a tune out of Kalvin Phillips between now and the end of the season after he stood out against Bristol Rovers in FA Cup action.

Kalvin Phillips' loan spell at Ipswich so far

It's been a topsy-turvy loan stint so far for Phillips with various different highs and lows being thrown his way.

His unfortunate red card against Leicester City back in November will go down as a glaring negative - with the Foxes going on to pick up a share of the points with the ex-Leeds United man off the pitch - but his showings away from this bleak moment in isolation have been somewhat encouraging.

He even scored a belter against the Gas last time out to get his Ipswich account up and running, whilst his other performances in the Premier League have seen his past Leeds confidence back on display in spurts, with 3.4 ball recoveries and 3.6 duels successfully won per match.

Therefore, there is plenty for the much-maligned 29-year-old to cling onto for positives, with Phillips now wanting to nail down a permanent spot in the middle of the park, even as the Tractor Boys line up an audacious swoop for a former Premier League title winner.

Ipswich keen on signing amazing midfield partner for Phillips

As per Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg over the weekend, Ipswich are exploring a potential deal for former Chelsea brute Nemanja Matic this January, with McKenna wanting more proven Premier League battlers in his team.

After all, figures such as Sam Morsy in central areas have notably struggled to adjust to the huge step-up in quality from the EFL to the Premier League, with the 33-year-old giving away a penalty recklessly in his side's last outing in the division versus Fulham.

Whilst Matic isn't exactly a spring chicken himself at 36 years of age, his experience in the top-flight goes without saying, with 251 appearances in the tricky league under his belt for both Chelsea and Manchester United.

At Stamford Bridge, he would even hold the title aloft twice as a key cog in the middle, with his known combative play style not lessening the deeper he gets into his career, as seen in his glowing recent numbers on the books of Olympique Lyonnais.

Matic's league numbers for Lyon (24/25) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Matic Games played 13 Touches* 59.5 Accurate passes* 44.5 (86%) Tackles* 1.5 Ball recoveries* 5.7 Total duels won* 2.8 Stats by Sofascore

Described as an "unbelievable" player in his prime by journalist Bolarinwa Olajide, one of his best campaigns in English football saw him win a stunning 5.6 duels per game during 2017/18. He is undoubtedly still a tough tackler unafraid to break up play in his twilight years, with an impressive 5.7 ball recoveries managed in Ligue 1 this term.

For context, Jens Cajuste has only managed 3.1 on the contrary, with Matic's presence allowing the Tractor Boys to feel more secure at the back with an anchor protecting the defence, whilst also gifting Phillips more license to roam and attack away from completing his dirty work.

With 24 assists in the Premier League also to his name, this could be an inspired signing by McKenna if he can get the Serbian to play out of his skin between now and the end of the season, with the veteran and Phillips combining to form a menacing duo.