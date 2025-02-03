Ipswich Town have now made an approach to sign a "monstrous" Premier League midfielder ahead of the transfer deadline, according to reporter Alex Crook.

Ipswich in need of reinforcements

Ipswich's 2-1 home defeat against Southampton at the weekend underlined the need to bring in some new additions before the transfer window closes, if they are to stand any chance of avoiding being relegated back to the Championship.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-0 victory against Aston Villa leaves the Tractor Boys three points from safety, having lost their last four games on the spin, and they are now urgently working on bringing in some new options.

A £2m deal has been agreed to sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who is now travelling to complete his medical before signing a contract, but Kieran McKenna is also keen to strengthen in a number of other areas.

The report states Ipswich could also add a midfielder and striker to their ranks before the window closes, but only if they find suitable options, and they have now set their sights on a Premier League player to strengthen in the middle of the park.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the Tractor Boys have made an approach to sign Southampton's Flynn Downes, who didn't feature in the match at Portman Road at the weekend, with Ivan Juric hinting at a fallout.

However, the Saints have knocked back the approach from their relegation rivals, meaning McKenna may now have to move on to other midfield targets.

Downes could be a solid signing for Ipswich

Although the initial approach has been knocked back, there is still plenty of time for twists and turns before the transfer deadline, so it is not out of the question that Downes makes a return to Portman Road, having previously made 99 appearances for Ipswich.

There are signs the 26-year-old could be a solid signing, too, having received high praise from former manager Russell Martin during his time in the Championship last season: "Flynn has been monstrous. Physically he is a beast and he has so much composure on the ball. His teammates really appreciate the role that he has because it’s so tough being that guy.

“He is huge for us. He has really stepped up and been brilliant. He gives the team an edge and keeps the ball ticking over. He has aggression driving the ball forward. The next step for him is to impact games that way."

Ipswich Town's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (a) February 15th Tottenham Hotspur (h) February 22nd Manchester United (a) February 26th Crystal Palace (a) March 8th Nottingham Forest (h) March 15th

The £30k-per-week midfielder has a decent amount of Premier League experience as a result of spells with West Ham United and the Saints, making 39 appearances in the competition, and he ranks in the 95th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year.

At the moment, however, it seems as though Southampton have no interest in potentially strengthening a rival near the bottom end of the Premier League table.