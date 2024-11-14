After finally earning their first Premier League victory since gaining promotion back to the top flight, Ipswich Town could reportedly fall victim to their own success, with Juventus sending their scouts to watch one particular star man in action.

Ipswich transfer news

Following Wolverhampton Wanderers' victory over Southampton earlier in the weekend, Ipswich travelled to Tottenham Hotspur as the only remaining side without a Premier League victory this season. Saving their best moment for when they needed it most up against a top six side, however, the Tractor Boys shocked the North London club to take home what they will hope to be the first of many historic wins this season.

Now out of the Premier League's bottom three by a single point, victory over Spurs could prove to be crucial come the end of the season. It came as little suprise that it was Liam Delap who scored what turned into the winning goal late in the first-half. The summer signing has been one of the brightest sparks in the bottom half this season and his rise may not end with Portman Road.

According to Tutto Juve, Juventus have sent scouts to watch Delap this season as the European giants potentially begin to plot a move to secure the forward's signature.

Having arrived from Manchester City for a reported £20m in the summer, Delap has enjoyed an excellent run of form - perhaps far better than anyone could have expected - and has become the player most likely to spearhead Ipswich to safety. So, to lose such a talent this early into his time at the club would represent a major blow.

Whether the former Machester City academy star can resist the temptation of a top club remains to be seen, however.

Ipswich cannot afford to lose "powerful" Delap

Whilst it's easy to doubt Ipswich in their battle to survive in the Premier League, they have an asset that many clubs in a similar position often struggle to find and suffer the consequences as a result. At his disposal, Kieran McKenna has a natural goalscorer who looks likely to reach double figures for goals, having already found the back of the net six times in 11 Premier League games. Such a record is simply invaluable for any side, let alone a relegation candidate.

If European clubs of Juventus' calibre come calling, then the Tractor Boys have to hold them off until at least the summer transfer window when they've potentially got survival secured and preparations are underway for a second consecutive campaign in the top flight.

£20,000-a-week Delap has, of course, earned plenty of praise throughout the season, including from current England U21s boss Ben Futcher told Henry Winter, as relayed by the East Anglian Times: "Liam was an absolute handful. If you want to go and fight him, he'll match you. If you want to race him, he’ll win the race.

“He’s very difficult to deal with, he’s quick, he’s powerful, he’s in good form in the Premier League. Liam’s a top number nine and he’s going to keep developing.”