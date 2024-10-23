Ipswich Town are one of four sides in the Premier League to have failed to win any of their opening eight matches so far this campaign - a new record for the division.

It’s been a stark reminder for the supporters about the gap between England’s first and second division, with this season the first real challenge for boss Kieran McKenna to overcome.

However, the 38-year-old can be proud of his side for their displays so far this campaign, putting up a fight against some of the very best sides in European football, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

His side have been competitive in recent weeks due to the investment from the hierarchy over the summer which saw the Tractor Boys spend around £100m on new additions.

Many of them, including striker Liam Delap, who’s scored four goals, have made an immediate impact at Portman Road, allowing them to reach the next level in their development.

Ipswich Town’s international stars

During the recent international break, Ipswich had eight first-team members away featuring for their country, hoping to bolster their nation's chances of qualifying for their respective tournaments.

Centre-back Dara O’Shea has been an excellent addition to McKenna’s squad after joining for a reported £15m from Burnley, providing the top-flight experience needed to push through a relegation battle.

He’s started five times in the league since his summer transfer, being part of the backline that kept a clean sheet against Brighton back in September.

The 25-year-old has since featured twice for the Republic of Ireland in the recent break, helping Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side pick up all three points in a hard-fought battle with Finland.

Goalkeeper Aro Muric also starred for Kosovo, featuring just once against Cyprus, but keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 triumph in the Nations League.

He’s been a solid addition after arriving from the same side as O’Shea, with a Man of the Match display against Brighton securing one of their four points so far this season.

However, the club may have made a mistake allowing a player in a similar position to leave the club as a youngster - going on to have a remarkable career in England’s top flight.

The England international who Ipswich let go for free

Goalkeeper Nick Pope was a player who spent his youth years in East Anglia with Ipswich, but ultimately, like many youngsters, his dream would be shattered.

The shot-stopper was released at the age of 16, potentially ending his promising career as a professional, well, so he thought anyway.

He would drop into non-league, joining Bury Town, spending three years with the Suffolk outfit before moving to join League One side Charlton Athletic - a move that would kick-start his professional career.

"Ipswich were the team I supported so to be told that you weren’t wanted and not good enough to be there is, for a 16-year-old, the biggest disappointment of your life." - Pope on his Ipswich release.

Pope would spend eight separate loan spells away from The Valley, making just 33 appearances for the London side, but it was enough to catch the eye of Burnley, who bought the ‘keeper in 2016.

Nick Pope's stats for Newcastle (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 8 Goals conceded 8 Clean sheets 2 Saves made 35 Save percentage 81% Goals prevented 3.1 Pass accuracy 64% Stats via FotMob

Fast-forward to 2024, the 32-year-old now plays for Newcastle United and has made 200 Premier League appearances, whilst also being a consistent member of the England national side - which has seen his value rise to £13.5m as per Transfermarkt.

It’s certainly been a rollercoaster of a career for Pope in recent years, still making an excellent living for himself despite the bitter disappointment of his release 16 years ago.

No one could’ve predicted his rise to the very top of the English game, but given his success, there must be some regret in his release, with the goalkeeper undoubtedly improving the options currently at McKenna’s disposal.