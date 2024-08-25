As much as the excitement levels constantly get raised at Ipswich Town whenever a new signing enters through the door, there is also a tinge of disappointment when an outgoing is announced.

The Tractor Boys have waved goodbye to the likes of Vaclav Hladky this transfer window, who was a starter week in week out in-between the sticks during Ipswich's promotion up to the Premier League, as well as bidding farewell to other faces who used to play equally key roles such as reserve forward Kayden Jackson.

This Tractor Boys old-timer could also soon be heading for the exit like the Czech shot-stopper and fringe attacker before him, having barely featured last season in the Championship under Kieran McKenna.

Freddie Ladapo's time at Ipswich

Yet, there will still be a sense of sadness in the air when Freddie Ladapo does get moved on, having been important to Ipswich's initial rise from League One up to the second tier.

The experienced EFL striker would bag 17 goals in League One for the Tractor Boys, on the way to the third tier title being lifted, before finding his game-time had dried up moving up a division.

Ladapo would only start two times in the tougher league, with 17 Championship appearances coming his way in total, as fresher options were preferred over the ageing 31-year-old.

Therefore, it won't be a great shock to anyone associated with the Suffolk underdogs that Ladapo is one name now being touted with a move away, especially with the quality now stepping up even more in the Premier League.

Regardless, the Ipswich number nine will be fondly remembered for being a top performer during some dark times in the club's recent history, even if his powers had visibly waned as a consequence of the club successfully moving up and up.

Another reason why the Tractor Boys will be looking to move on the Nigerian striker is Ladapo's excessive wage, which sees him rake in more per week than Massimo Luongo and Luke Woolfenden, who both featured from the start against Liverpool on the opening day.

Ladapo's wage at Ipswich

Ladapo, as per Capology, still earns a reasonable pay packet of £7.3k-per-week on the books at Ipswich, despite not even featuring on the substitutes bench for the Premier League curtain raiser with the Reds.

Whereas, Luongo and Woolfenden - who both starred against Arne Slot's men in a valiant collective performance - only earn £5k-per-week and £3.8k-per-week, according to the site.

Luongo + Woolfenden's performances vs Liverpool Stat Luongo Woolfenden Minutes played 65 90 Touches 27 72 Accurate passes 16/19 (84%) 47/52 (90%) Clearances 1 7 Blocked shots 1 2 Duels won 4/5 1/3 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, both players in question put in solid enough displays against the might of Liverpool, not fazed by the occasion whatsoever with Woolfenden only misplacing five passes all game, whilst Luongo only lost one duel from the five he went in for.

Even with the likes of Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips in through the door now, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder will feel calm about his starting spot under McKenna, alongside Woolfenden also feeling assured about his position in the XI, despite names such as Dara O'Shea being linked with a switch to Portman Road to bolster in the heart of defence.

On the contrary, Ladapo will know his stay in Suffolk is coming to an end now, as Ipswich go about balancing the books, after spending big on a handful of statement buys.