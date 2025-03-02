Ipswich Town have the distraction of the FA Cup to overcome on Monday when facing off against Nottingham Forest, with a surprise win at the City Ground no doubt boosting the Suffolk side's bruised confidence.

Indeed, last time out in the Premier League saw the Tractor Boys lose dramatically to a Manchester United team reduced to ten men for all of the second half, leaving Kieran McKenna's men deep in relegation trouble.

His lowly team's defensive fragilities have been their undoing all campaign long - even when his team have looked competent in forward areas - with January loanee Ben Godfrey failing to add any needed stability when thrown into action at the back.

Ben Godfrey's poor displays for Ipswich

Of course, it's not all down to the Atalanta loanee as to why Ipswich have leaked so many goals this season, with the Tractor Boys shipping a concerning 57 strikes.

To add context, only Leicester City and Southampton occupying the bottom two spaces have given up more goals, but Godfrey has been responsible for ten of those hitting the back of the net from his limited game-time.

The ex-Everton defender had a hellish debut back on English shores versus Manchester City, with his relegation-threatened side losing 6-0 to the reigning top-flight champions.

Godfrey would last 64 minutes, but in that time he was on the pitch, he failed to register a single tackle, interception or block, with the Man Ci