For the majority of Ipswich Town supporters, getting into the Premier League full stop will be seen as an unbelievable achievement, even if the bleakness of relegation envelopes Portman Road very soon.

When Kieran McKenna took over, the Tractor Boys were marooned in League One, two divisions below the promised land.

Now, after two back-to-back promotions, Ipswich have the possibility of Premier League safety on the horizon, with the Suffolk club's shrewdness in the transfer market another plus point to praise from their whirlwind rise.

Ipswich's best transfers under Kieran McKenna's reign

Before a ball was kicked to start McKenna's first full campaign at the helm, the summer window saw Leif Davis enter the building, joining from Leeds for just £1m.

That has gone down to be a jaw-droppingly good steal, with Davis now worth in the region of £21m - as per Transfermarkt - off the back of picking up a bumper 38 assists from 115 Tractor Boys appearances.