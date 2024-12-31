Ipswich Town are now among the main clubs fighting to sign a "special" £10m striker this January, according to a report.

Ipswich battling to avoid the drop

Few would have predicted Ipswich's promotion to the Premier League last season, coming straight up to the top flight after spending just one year in the Championship, so they were always expected to struggle this campaign. As we approach the half-way stage of the season, however, the Tractor Boys are still battling hard, picking up a couple of impressive victories against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

That said, it is going to be extremely difficult to avoid relegation back to the second tier, meaning Kieran McKenna may have to strengthen his squad in the upcoming January transfer window. McKenna is looking at players in a number of different positions, with Rennes midfielder Glen Kamara becoming the latest target, although they are set to face competition from fellow relegation-threatened side Southampton.

A new right-back could also be on his way to Portman Road, with a report revealing that Ipswich have made an offer to sign RB Salzburg's Amar Dedic this winter. Striker has not been a problem position for the Tractor Boys this season, with Delap looking extremely impressive in front of goal in his debut season with the club.

However, there are now indications that McKenna could enter the market for a new forward in the January transfer window, with reports from Spain detailing that West Bromwich Albion's Josh Maja is now of interest.

Several Premier League clubs are fighting for Maja's signature this winter, with Ipswich said to be among the main suitors, so there is set to be stiff competition for his signature. Given the number of clubs vying for the forward, the Baggies may be in a position to demand a fee of around €12m (£10m) for his services, which would represent a fairly large outlay for the Tractor Boys.

However, bringing in new players may be a needs must if McKenna's side are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Maja impressing for the Baggies

The signing of Sammie Szmodics is evidence that bringing in the Championship's top players can be a reliable transfer strategy for the Premier League's lower clubs, given how impressive the 29-year-old has been since arriving from Blackburn Rovers.

Maja has also put in some top performances this season, scoring 10 goals in 24 Championship outings for West Brom, and he was equally clinical in front of goal in Ligue 2 in the 2022-23 campaign, netting 16 times in 38 games for Bordeaux.

Former West Brom boss Carlos Corberan lauded the 26-year-old as "special" during his time at the Hawthorns, and his performances this season indicate he is ready to make the step-up to the Premier League.

However, given that Ipswich already have a top striker at their disposal, they should look to strengthen in other areas first this winter, unless Delap leaves the club.