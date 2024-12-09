Ipswich Town are now among the clubs chasing a potential new forward in January, but they will have to compete with a relegation rival to land him, according to a fresh report.

Ipswich sinking towards the Championship

Ipswich once again demonstrated their inability to hold onto a lead in the Premier League against Bournemouth. 1-0 up until the 87th minute, Kieran McKenna's side conceded twice to fall to a 2-1 defeat in front of heartbroken Ipswich fans, leaving them in the relegation zone and still without a home win to their name this season.

Their sole win, away at Tottenham, has been combined with six draws to leave them on nine points, but they sit four points adrift of safety already and are threatening to be cut adrift unless they are able to string together a series of results in their upcoming games.

Ipswich's next five Premier League games Wolverhampton Wanderers (Away) Newcastle United (Home) Arsenal (Away) Chelsea (Home) Fulham (Away)

"We deserved more from the game today but it's a disappointing week. The margins are really small for us getting that win and the jump to getting more points isn't a huge one," McKenna explained after the most recent loss.

"I thought it was a good performance with some outstanding performances. We weren't giving away too much and we were getting stronger but it's a poor moment on the first goal and then you're vulnerable. They had five fresh subs on the pitch and momentum."

January brings with it the transfer window, and it is likely to be a busy one for Ipswich as they look to try and continue building a squad capable of revival in the second half of the season, and now they may have identified an early target.

Ipswich want new forward

That is according to reports in Spain, which identify Ipswich Town as one of three clubs battling to sign Ryan Kent. The former Rangers winger is a free agent following a mutual termination of his contract with Fenerbahce, and has long been linked with a move to the top flight.

According to the report, the 28-year-old is seen by Ipswich as "a key piece to strengthen their attack", and with Kent available on a free transfer it is a relatively low risk move.

Though he struggled in Turkey, Kent enjoyed the best part of his career in Scotland, with former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard dubbing him a "sensational" player who is "very dangerous" after he scooped a Player of the Month award back in 2021.

"Ryan Kent has been top class and hasn’t let any noise affect him, he is scoring goals and looking very dangerous. He is really taking it to opposition teams and he’s settled and enjoying his football", Gerrard explained.

The winger would also offer something that the Tractor Boys lost with Chiedozie Ogbene's injury; raw pace. The former Luton Town had been clocked as the fastest player in the Premier League last season, while Ryan Kent has become widely renowned for his speed on the wing, something that Ipswich are currently lacking under McKenna in Ogbene's absence.

However, to land the Englishman Ipswich will have to fight off relegation rivals Crystal Palace, currently a place and four points above them, who are also credited with an interest in the wide man, while fellow newly promoted Leicester City are also among his admirers having lost Abdul Fatawu to a long term knee injury.