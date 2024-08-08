As their official Premier League return approaches, Ipswich Town are yet to complete their summer business, with reports now linking the Tractor Boys to a top six midfielder who is expected to leave his current club.

Ipswich transfer news

Those at Portman Road have already welcomed as many as six fresh faces, with the most impressive being a permanent deal for star man Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea.

Following the winger has been the addition of high potential players like Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap along with top flight experience to the tune of Arijanet Muric and Ben Johnson, with full back Conor Townsend rounding off the business so far.

Speaking for the first time since completing the move, Townsend told Ipswich's official website: “I’m delighted to be here. To play in the Premier League again is a big challenge for me and this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often so I jumped at the chance.

“The move came around quite quickly and I’m excited to get started. I have had good conversations with the Manager and everyone speaks very highly of him, so I’m looking forward to getting started and working under him. I played against Ipswich twice last season and both were very tough games. What the team was able to achieve last season was special, so I’m excited to be a part of it now.”

The former West Bromwich Albion man may not be the final new face through the door, either. According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Ipswich are now eyeing a move to sign Oliver Skipp, who is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and has attracted interest from all three newly-promoted sides.

A player with plenty of Premier League experience these days, despite still being just 23 years old, Skipp would be some coup for the Tractor Boys before deadline day at the end of the month, though he may need to take a hit on his current £40k-a-week (over £2m per year) wages.

"Amazing" Skipp would be an intelligent signing

Skipp is not someone who will steal the headlines - his role simply isn't that of a marquee arrival. But what he will do is quietly work away in front of Kieran McKenna's backline to provide a platform for the likes of Hutchinson to thrive. What's more, outside of his role, the midfielder would bring invaluable experience from the top of English and European football, having made 77 Premier League appearances and 10 appearances across European competitions.

The 23-year-old has earned plenty of praise during his time at Spurs, including from former interim manager Cristian Stellini, who told BBC Sport after Skipp scored a sensational goal in a 2-0 win over Chelsea in 2023: “Brilliant moment [for Oliver Skipp] and one that we expected for one year because it has been one year he stayed far from the pitch. Last season with physical problems and this year for tactical decisions.

“He is ready because he has trained a lot and pushed himself. He is an amazing guy and great player. A player like Skippy has to understand that if he trains a lot he will have possibilities to show his value."