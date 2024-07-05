Having already signed Omari Hutchinson on a permanent basis this summer, Ipswich Town are now reportedly hopeful of welcoming a Championship star who's keen to complete a move.

Ipswich transfer news

The Tractor Boys have quite the task ahead of them as they look to navigate their way to survival at the first time of asking since their return to the Premier League. Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town faced the stark reality of the level that is required to avoid relegation last season as they instantly plummeted back down to the second tier, but Ipswich's business suggests that they're looking to do what those before them failed to do last time out.

Kieran McKenna shared his delight over welcoming Hutchinson back on a permanent deal, telling the club's official website: “We’re so pleased to bring Omari back on a permanent basis. Omari is someone we all enjoyed working with last season and the staff, his teammates and supporters all saw how he grew and developed over the course of the year, which is testament to the hard work he put in.

“The impact he had on the team throughout the season, especially in the latter part, was evidence of that and he, like so many of his teammates, played a significant part in that success for the Club."

It doesn't look like those at Portman Road are set to stop there, however. According to Nick Mashiter of BBC Sport, Ipswich are now hopeful of signing Jaden Philogene alongside Jacob Greaves from Hull City in a deal worth a reported £30m this summer. Philogene is now also reportedly keen to complete a move in what is a major boost for McKenna and co.

"Ridiculous" Philogene is Premier League-ready

After playing a starring role under Liam Rosenior at Hull City last season, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further six in 32 Championship appearances, Philogene is finally ready to step into the Premier League. The winger never got his opportunity at Aston Villa, but looks set to get the chance to haunt his former side and help the Tractor Boys avoid relegation in the process.

If there was any doubt over Philogene's quality then his sensational rabona goal against Rotherham last season should have ended any concerns. Rosenior was full of praise for the effort, telling Sky Sports: "Ridiculous, it's ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays.

"It is not just his goal or the showreel moments, it is his energy levels for the team, he has a real belief, he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game."