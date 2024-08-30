Ipswich Town are in "advanced talks" over the signing of an "amazing" international player on deadline day, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

Ipswich transfer news

This has been a successful summer transfer window for the Tractor Boys, who have managed to strengthen their squad significantly after their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Jacob Greaves is among those to come in, arriving on a big-money deal from Hull City, while the signing of Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers could be their most exciting capture of the summer, considering he was the top goalscorer in the Championship last season.

With time running out to make further signings on Friday, Ipswich have continued to be linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Armando Broja, who is seemingly surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, having been loaned out various times in recent years.

Middlesbrough attacking ace Emmanuel Latte Lath has also been looked at as an alternative to the Blues man, with talks believed to have taken place with him over a move to Portman Road. Now, a key update has emerged regarding Ipswich's attacking business.

Ipswich closing in on signing of "amazing" player

Taking to X, Romano claimed that Ipswich are in "advanced talks" to complete the signing of Chelsea striker Broja on deadline day.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Broja wasn't an Ipswich player by the time Friday comes to a close, and he has the potential to be an excellent signing for Kieran McKenna. Still only 22, it feels as though the Chelsea man needs to settle at a club where he is a key man, rather than having a nomadic career jumping between loan moves. His future doesn't belong in west London, but Ipswich could be ideal for him, providing competition for Szmodics and others in the process.

The £40,000-a-week Broja has won 23 caps for Albania to date, scoring five times for his country at senior level, while former Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has waxed lyrical over him.

"The potential is amazing. We are talking about one of the young strikers in England or in Europe with the most potential. But now he needs to push himself and we are going to try to help to realise it is never enough and work really hard."

Having plenty of firepower is of the utmost importance for Ipswich this season, with the jump up in quality in defending so huge between the Championship and the Premier League. In Broja, they would be signing a player who has shown that he can perform effectively in the latter, though, admittedly only netting eight times in 66 appearances, but with still so much improving to do as a player.