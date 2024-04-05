Whilst anything could yet happen on the pitch in what is likely to go down as one of the greatest Championship promotion races in history, Ipswich Town have reportedly set their sights on completing some business away from the action.

Ipswich transfer news

As things stand, Ipswich sit top of the Championship and on course to achieve historic back-to-back promotions to reach the Premier League in style, but just two points separate them and third-place Leicester City, who have a game in hand. In touching distance of a Championship campaign to never forget, Kieran McKenna's side are unlikely to do things the easy way in the final six games, as we saw last time out against Southampton.

Now, with an East Anglian derby against Norwich City awaiting them, Ipswich have turned their attention towards the summer transfer window, as they begin to think about their Premier League dream becoming a reality.

According to Mike McGrath and John Percy of The Telegraph, Ipswich are now eyeing a move to sign Seny Dieng from Middlesbrough alongside both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. Boro reportedly want to secure a deal worth double the £2m fee that they paid out to sign the goalkeeper from Queens Park Rangers last year.

After an impressive campaign in the Championship, the Senegal international looks set to have a decision to make this summer. As for Ipswich, there would arguably be few better ways to potentially announce themselves in the Premier League than by beating the likes of Newcastle to a key summer signing. The shot-stopper is certainly one to watch in the forthcoming window.

"Weapon" Dieng can compete with Hladky

Whilst there have been times in which Dieng's position as Middlesbrough's number one has come into question, he has since won his place back under Michael Carrick to cement himself in his side once more. In doing so, he has earned the interest of Ipswich, who now have the chance to land an ideal competitor for Vaclav Hladky.

League Stats 23/24 (via FBref) Seny Dieng Vaclav Hladky Save Percentage 65.4% 66% Clean sheets 9 13 Pass Completion Rate 79.3% 85.3% Saves 68 99

It may prove to be a tough deal to negotiate, however, given how much a fan Carrick is of Dieng. The Boro boss said earlier this season via The Northern Echo when asked about his goalkeeper: “For us, we feel it’s an extra kind of attacking weapon and having a keeper like Seny is an extra kind of string to your bow. It’s an extra player on the pitch who can play with the ball and is comfortable to do so.

"It gives you an extra player in possession, which is something we believe in and like to use. It’s certainly not play at all costs, but it’s certainly our preference and Seny has fitted in so well with that."